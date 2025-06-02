Remembering Iginla’s Heroic 2004 Stanley Cup Run with the Flames

While all eyes turn to the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers as they prepare for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday in Edmonton, it’s also a moment to reflect on past playoff greatness. Not every legendary performance ends with a championship, but that doesn’t make it any less remarkable. In this post, I’ll revisit one of the most iconic Stanley Cup runs of the modern era — and one of the greatest players never to hoist the trophy: Jarome Iginla.

Twenty-one years ago, in the spring of 2004, Iginla carried the Calgary Flames through a memorable postseason. A powerful force who combined elite skill with unrelenting drive, Iginla came heartbreakingly close to delivering the franchise its second Stanley Cup.

Jarome Iginla Was the Heartbeat of the Calgary Flames

For 17 seasons in Calgary, Iginla was the heartbeat of the Flames — a quiet leader who wore the “C” with a blend of dignity, grit and drive. But never was that leadership more on display than during the unforgettable spring of 2004. That playoff run didn’t just bring Calgary within a goal of its second Stanley Cup — it also elevated Iginla high on the list of all-time playoff warriors.

By nature, Iginla was not a vocal captain. He typically sat during intermissions with a towel over his head, locked in focus, trusting every player in the room would find his motivation. But in the high-stakes moments of 2004, Iginla broke from routine.

Heading into overtime of Game 7 in the First Round against the Vancouver Canucks, the Flames were reeling. Vancouver had tied the game late and pushed it into overtime. In the locker room before the extra period began, that’s when Iginla spoke up. “If someone had told us before the series started we’re going to overtime in Game 7, we would have been excited,” he said, reminding his teammates of the opportunity.

The Flames responded. They won that game — and that moment, as teammate Martin Gelinas later recalled, was the emotional turning point of the entire playoff run.

Iginla Carried Calgary on His Back

Over 26 playoff games that spring, Iginla was everywhere — scoring clutch goals, fighting in every series, and playing massive minutes. He led the team with 13 goals and 22 points, including three game-winners. He had nine shots on net in that Game 7 against Vancouver, scored twice, and assisted on Gelinas’ overtime winner.

Iginla played like a man possessed. Against the Detroit Red Wings, he put up four points and fought Derian Hatcher — a moment that seemed to define the physical and emotional tone of the series. In the Western Conference Final, he fought the San Jose Sharks’ Mike Rathje, scored another four goals, and consistently kept Calgary pushing forward.

Former Calgary Flames captain Jarome Iginla announces his retirement from the NHL, after playing 20 seasons, at a news conference in Calgary on July 30, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

And in the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Iginla added five more points and went toe-to-toe with Vincent Lecavalier in one of the most memorable fights in Final history. He did everything a captain could do — except lift the Stanley Cup. Ultimately, the Lightning emerged victorious in a tightly contested seven-game series, clinching their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history. The decisive Game 7 occurred on June 7, 2004, when Tampa Bay hoisted the Cup after a close 2–1 win over the Flames.

This series was intense and competitive, with both teams showing exceptional performances. The Flames lost, but they had put together a remarkable playoff run, defeating the top three seeds in the Western Conference to reach the Final. Despite their success, they fell one game short of hoisting the Cup.

Iginla Put Up One of the All-Time Great Playoff Performances

Looking back, many say it was the best hockey Iginla ever played. His longtime center and friend, Craig Conroy, remembered thinking, “He carried the team on his back at times, for sure. He was the prototypical power forward… There were games I just thought he dominated” (from “Iginla paved the way for the Red Mile in 2004 Cup run,” Eric Francis, The Calgary Herald, 03/01/2017).

Mike Commodore, who would go on to win a Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes, called Iginla’s 2004 run “one of the great playoff performances I’ve ever seen.” And he wasn’t wrong. Iginla wasn’t just scoring; he was hitting, fighting, leading, and inspiring. The Red Mile was born that spring, and Iginla was the engine.

Iginla Has Become a Flames Icon, Forever

Iginla’s resume included Olympic gold and a Rocket Richard Trophy, but the 2004 run cemented his place in Calgary sports history. Only Lanny McDonald rivals him in local legend status. The difference is that McDonald got his Stanley Cup. Iginla never felt that ultimate joy.

Acquired in a trade for Joe Nieuwendyk, Iginla came to embody everything a Flames player should be: class, toughness, and the will to win. As the years passed and he chased the Cup with other teams, Calgary remained his hockey home. As Gelinas said, “Every time you go the distance, you need that one guy… For us, that was Jarome.” And in 2004, he nearly willed the impossible into reality.