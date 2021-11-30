Flames News & Rumors: Treliving, Lucic, Iginla & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Flames general manager Brad Treliving said that he is “always concerned” in regards to his team despite their great start. In other news, Milan Lucic avoided supplemental discipline after being ejected for a boarding call on Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dylan DeMelo on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, at that very same game, Flames icon Jarome Iginla, who was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame, received a lengthy standing ovation from all in attendance at the Saddledome when showed on the jumbotron. Last but not least, Matthew Tkachuk had some interesting comments regarding a scrum his younger brother Brady found himself in with Brendan Lemieux.

Treliving Not Content

After missing the playoffs last season, many fans called for the firing of Treliving. As we know now, the team chose to stick with him, and nobody is questioning that decision right now, as the Flames own an extremely impressive 13-4-5 record through the first quarter of the 2021-22 campaign. Despite the early success, however, Treliving is not as relaxed as one may expect. (from ‘Kristen Anderson: Flames GM Treliving’ always concerned’ despite good start to season,’ Calgary Sun 11/28/2021).

“It’s about the same,” Treliving said when asked if he’s sleeping better due to the team’s hot start. “It’s the nature of the business. You’re always worried. You’re always concerned. You’re worried about what may come next. I think that’s just the nature of the business. You try to see what potholes are ahead of you. But certainly, when the team is playing well, everybody is a little lighter on their feet. But we just have to recognize what it is. It’s early days here.

“Santa hasn’t even come out yet.”

Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal)

While Treliving’s leash may be a bit longer now, he still has plenty of stressors ahead. This team has plenty of question marks after this season, as players like Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk, Andrew Mangiapane, and Oliver Kylington will all be looking for new contracts. For now, however, both his and his team’s primary focus will be continuing to win games.

Lucic Avoids Suspension

An ugly incident took place in Saturday’s tilt between the Flames and the Jets. With just under five minutes remaining in the second period, Lucic came in hard on the forecheck and hammered DeMelo on what appeared to be a hit from behind. In defense of Lucic, DeMelo did appear to turn his back last second, but it was a scary play nonetheless and one that resulted in a five-minute major.

Thankfully, DeMelo was able to skate off under his own power and returned in the third period. On the other hand, Lucic was able to avoid both a suspension and fine, something that fans were divided on depending on which team they cheer for.

Iginla Receives Warm Ovation

During that same Jets game, a Flames legend in Iginla was in attendance. The former NHLer has been talked about a ton in the past few weeks as he was recently inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, and on Saturday, fans were able to give him a roaring ovation for that great feat.

Of course, it comes as no surprise that Iginla got this warm reception. The now 44-year-old is widely regarded as the best Flame of all time, and throughout his entire career, amassed an amazing 625 goals and 1300 points in 1554 games.

Tkachuk Gives Thoughts on Lemieux Incident

On Saturday night in a game between the Ottawa Senators and Los Angeles Kings, a very odd situation occurred when Lemieux of the Kings was given a five-minute major and ejected for the game after biting Brady Tkachuk’s hand during a scrum. The younger Tkachuk brother was irate at the time, and in his postgame comments, alluded to the fact that Lemieux is a “bad guy” and is disliked by his teammates.

One night after his younger brother’s comments, Matthew was asked about the incident and wasn’t shy to defend Brady.

“I mean, I’d be furious too,” Tkachuk said when asked about his brother’s frustration. “That’s little kid s*** there. I know he’s not a very well-liked guy, and that shows it right there. If he’s still in the NHL by then, I’m sure most of Brady’s team is going to be going after him all night, so poor guy is going to have a long night.”

As of Monday night, the NHL’s department of player safety has yet to suspend Lemieux, but they did offer him an in-person hearing meaning that he will likely be forced to miss more than five games due to his actions.

Up Next for the Flames

After Monday’s big shootout win versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Flames find themselves back in first place in the Pacific Division. They will look to continue this momentum forward when they take on the Kings on Thursday night. From there, they will play the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, followed by the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday to close out their week.