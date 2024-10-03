Flames Sign Tyson Barrie to One-Year Contract

On Thursday (Oct. 3), it was revealed by several sources that the Calgary Flames had signed defender Tyson Barrie to a one-year contract worth $1.25 million. Barrie was at the Flames’ camp on a professional tryout (PTO) in an attempt to prolong his career in the NHL, and he played well enough to earn a new contract. Barrie, who is 33 years old, joins a rebuilding Flames team that will be looking to stay focused during a tough season.

Barrie spent last season with the Nashville Predators but found himself on the outside looking in. He played just 41 games, scoring one goal and adding 14 assists for 15 points. Throughout his career, he has played 809 games, scoring 109 goals and adding 396 assists for 505 points, which comes out to a 0.62 points-per-game average.

Barrie was involved in the massive Mattias Ekholm blockbuster between the Predators and Edmonton Oilers a couple of seasons ago, but he never fit in well with the Preds. During his time with the Oilers, Barrie quickly became a fan favourite for his personality off the ice, which Flames fans should come to enjoy now that he’s on the other end of the battle of Alberta.

With the regular season set to get underway in under a week, the Flames locking up Barrie indicates he has made the team and will be in a depth role for them this season. He is the first player leaguewide on a PTO who has earned a contract during this season’s training camp.

