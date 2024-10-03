What Is the Bruins’ Plan by Claiming Goaltender Jiri Patera Off Waivers?

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, the Boston Bruins announced that they had claimed goaltender Jiri Patera off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks.

This makes three players that the Bruins have acquired from the Canucks before the regular season starts, and the second goaltender they have acquired in the offseason, the other being Joonas Korpisalo, of course.

Patera will barely make a dent in Boston’s payroll as he only carries with him a cap hit of $775,000 in both the 2024-25 season and the 2025-26 season as he was signed by Vancouver in the offseason. On top of him being a bargain financially, he is also on a two-way contract, which gives the Bruins the ability to send him to the American Hockey League (AHL) if need be and trust the goalies in their system.

This really begs the question, what is their plan moving forward with Patera and what does it mean about their attitude towards their current situation in goal?

The Move Also Shows Desperation on Boston’s End

By acquiring Patera, Boston shows that they are not only willing to wait out Jeremy Swayman and hope he comes down on his asking price, but that they are desperate to have a goalie on the roster who has NHL experience. Patera doesn’t have much, but it’s more than both Michael DiPietro and Brandon Bussi.

It also shows a lack of faith that the Bruins have in Bussi at the moment. Bussi has had a lackluster preseason to say the least, and is trending towards starting the season with AHL Providence, unfortunately.

With no other netminders in the system with NHL experience outside of DiPietro, who has just three games under his belt, unless Boston signs Swayman before the season starts, it appears that Patera will start the season as the backup to Korpisalo in net.

Jiri Patera, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Patera has only played in eight games at the NHL (seven starts), and holds a 3-3-1 record. He also has a 3.57 goals against average (GAA), and .902 save percentage SV%.) The bulk of Patera’s career, however, has been in the AHL with the Henderson Silver Knights.

With the Silver Knights in the 2023-24 season, he played in 25 games, posting a 2.99 GAA and an .893 SV%.

While Patera may not be the most ideal option for the Bruins, they will have to make the most out of an absolutely horrendous situation. Both goaltenders will be brand new to the system and the team, and will have to develop chemistry with their teammates. Keep in mind that the regular season begins in five days.

Isn’t Patera Just a Younger, Less Experienced Version of Swayman?

The funny part about Boston caliming Patera is that he is a very similar player to Swayman; however, there is one thing that stands out as a difference: NHL experience. Swayman has played far more NHL games than Patera, but when you look at the way they line up frame wise and age wise, they are very similar.

Swayman stands at 6-foot-3, and Patera is 6-foot-2. Swayman weighs in at 195 pounds, and Patera weighs in at 209 pounds. Swayman is 25 years old and turns 26 in November, and Patera is 25 years old and turns 26 in February. Not only are the Bruins getting a very similar-looking goaltender, but they are getting him for a bargain as well, especially with Swayman looking to set the market for future goalies.

Patera most likely signed with Vancouver looking for an opportunity to break into the goaltender room and take over the backup role behind Thatcher Demko. With the uncertainty in Boston surrounding its own goalie room, and its own inexperience, it leaves this writer to wonder if the Bruins will split duties between Korpisalo and Patera, just as they did with Swayman and the departed Linus Ullmark.

What’s Next on Boston’s Slate?

Boston’s next preseason game is tonight in Quebec City, QC where they take on the Los Angeles Kings. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.