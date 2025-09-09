Calgary Flames Extend Dustin Wolf to 7-Year Contract

The Calgary Flames completed their most pivotal offseason task on the morning of Sept. 9: extending Dustin Wolf. The 24-year-old goaltender earned a seven-year deal worth $7.5 million annually, according to the team. It’ll take effect in 2026–27.

Last season, the Flames were a mere point away from making a surprise trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs—they have Wolf to thank for that. Despite being in his rookie season, the California native was arguably his team’s most valuable player.

Across 53 games, Wolf boasted a 29–16–8 record, a .910 save percentage, and 2.64 goals-against average. According to Evolving-Hockey, he ranked seventh in goals saved above expected, posting a plus-26.38 rating. Supported by one of the lowest-scoring offences in the NHL, the rookie did everything he could to bring postseason hockey back to Calgary.

For his heroics, Wolf finished second in Calder Trophy voting behind Lane Hutson, who tied the rookie record for assists by a defenceman (60). He was also eighth in Vezina Trophy voting and 15th in Hart Trophy voting.

It’s a perceived risk to extend a young goalie. It’s the most volatile position in sports, and with a minimal sample size, anything can go wrong. But Wolf’s accomplishments in 2024–25 have the Flames thinking that giving out $52.5 million isn’t such a risk at all.