Florida Panthers Sign Aleksander Barkov to 8-Year Extension

The Florida Panthers have reportedly fulfilled their top organizational priority, extending captain Aleksander Barkov for eight years and $80 million.

Getting the 26-year-old No. 1 center signed long-term was a must for the Panthers, who could have lost the second overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft to unrestricted free agency after the 2021-22 season.

Barkov has developed into a franchise player over the past four seasons, totaling 294 points in 277 games. He posted career bests of 35 goals, 61 assists and 82 games in 2018-19, and he put up 58 points in 50 games during the shortened 2020-21 season. He has 465 points in 529 career NHL contests.

Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

Florida has made the playoffs the past two seasons and gave the eventual Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning a battle in the opening round last season before falling in six games. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Barkov recorded a goal and six assists in the series.

Named captain in 2018, Barkov is the face of the team, and allowing him to leave would have sent a devastating message to Panthers fans about the club’s willingness to compete. Now, Florida has Barkov locked up long-term, joining fellow young star forwards Jonathan Huberdeau (signed through 2022-23) and Sam Reinhart (through ’23-’24) along with defenseman Aaron Ekblad (’24-’25) as it looks to make strides in the highly competitive Atlantic Division and deep playoff runs. Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who like Barkov carries a $10 million salary cap hit, is signed through 2025-26, and the Panthers are led by three-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Joel Quenneville.

Panthers Forced to Ante Up to Keep Barkov In the Fold

Barkov, who will complete a $35.4 million, six-year contract this season, gets the 12th NHL contract worth at least $80 million. The average annual value of the new deal represents a slight discount for team and player, both of whom wanted to continue the relationship. Barkov’s AAV is only tied for 11th in the NHL, a figure that he certainly would have exceeded on the open market, though the Panthers were allowed to offer him the maximum eight-year term. He could have only signed for seven with another team.

The Panthers have called a news conference for Friday afternoon, clearly to announce the signing.

Hearing Barkov extension comes in at 8x$10M, with majority coming in signing bonuses. Panthers step up and keep their captain. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 8, 2021

The Panthers are left with less than $500,000 in cap space this season after the Barkov extension and only about $3.6 million for 2022-23, but the team is projected to have around $28 million the following season. That will be critical if they want to re-sign Huberdeau, who could command an AAV similar to Barkov’s at that point, along with several other up-and-coming young players.

Barkov, who won his first Selke Trophy as the league’s top defensive forward in 2020-21, generated a 58.9 Corsi for percentage last season and a 60.9 expected goals for, the Panthers generating 373 scoring chances to 247 for opponents when he was on the ice. Florida also posted a whopping 151-94 edge in high-danger chances with Barkov on.

Barkov warms up before a game against the Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He’s also a dominant presence in the faceoff circle, posting a 54.9 percent win rate – the fourth consecutive season in which he improved that number – and plays key minutes on the Panthers’ penalty kill.

The native of Tampere, Finland is entering his ninth NHL season.