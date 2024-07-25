Flyers Sign Travis Konecny to 8-Year Extension

Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny is staying in Philly for the long haul. On Thursday, July 25, the Flyers and the 27-year-old forward agreed to an eight-year contract extension.

The average annual value of the deal is $8.75 million for a total of $70 million.

He expressed his excitement for his future with the Flyers following the extension.

“I couldn’t be happier to sign again with the Flyers,” Konecny said. “There’s such a bright and exciting future with this team and I can’t wait to be a part of it for the next nine years and see what we will accomplish. I can’t thank all my teammates and staff members enough because this opportunity wouldn’t be possible without each and every one of them along the way. I can’t wait to get back to Philly in front of the best fans in the world and I look forward to another great season.”

He is coming off a career season. During the 2023-24 season, Konecny played in 76 games scoring 33 goals and tallying 35 assists for 68 points. He also showed his ability to come through in the clutch. He had five game-winning goals and led the league with six shorthanded goals.

In 564 career games played, he has 174 goals and 226 assists for exactly 400 points.

With this signing, the Flyers lock down a crucial piece to their future plans. They finished four points shy of a wild card spot in 2023-24. Extending Konecny helps set them up to get over the hump and back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.