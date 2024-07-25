Red Wings’ 2024-25 Forward Line Projections

The story of the 2024-25 Detroit Red Wings has yet to be written, but there’s overwhelming speculation about the opening-night lineup when the team hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 10 at Little Caesars Arena. There was significant roster turnover this summer, and it appears the team will pave the way for some younger players to earn their stripes (wings?) in the Motor City. Fans have been clamoring for years to inject some youth into the lineup, and according to general manager Steve Yzerman, they may finally get their wish.

The Red Wings inked restricted free agent Joe Veleno to a two-year deal last week, bringing the forwards under contract to ten on the roster – Jonatan Berggren has yet to sign and, barring a trade, should be in the opening-night lineup. The top-six forward unit will have a new member, but outside of that will look similar to last season. The bottom six will also have a slightly different look, but nothing too drastic. On defense, Simon Edvinsson gives the top four a much-needed makeover, and defenseman Albert Johansson will inject some youth in a possible bottom-pairing position.

With that said, here are my predictions for the forward line combinations. Remember, Yzerman may not be done wheeling and dealing just yet. There’s a lot of time between now and the home opener, and if I had to guess, there will be more moves coming.

First Line – Debrincat – Larkin – Raymond

This line is a no-brainer. Alex Debrincat, Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond should start the season on the top line. I’m sure there will be points – possibly even early on – when we’ll see Patrick Kane and newly acquired Vladimir Tarasenko rotate in there as well, but I think that’s the combination that kicks it off. And why not? They are the three most important offensive weapons for the future of the team. While making the playoffs will rely on an all-around team effort, the trio – barring a major addition – is the core that the organization hopes is part of the next generation of successful Red Wings’ postseason teams.

In 46 games together last season, this combination generated 12.3 expected goals for, as tracked by Money Puck – tops on the team by far. All three were instrumental down the stretch – especially Raymond – as the team lost out on a playoff spot on the final day due to a tiebreaker. The 22-year-old Swede had his coming out party last season, leading the team with 72 points – 31 goals and 41 assists – and was undeniably the Red Wings’ best player in April, as he delivered seven goals and 12 points through eight games. His magical moment(s) against the Montreal Canadiens in the second to last game of the season will go down in Red Wings lore.

Larkin proved his value during the 2023-24 season. During an extremely difficult campaign – both on and off the ice – the captain still managed 33 goals – to lead the club – in only 68 games. He had an excellent chance at reaching 40 goals for the first time in his career had he played all 82 games. He was and has been the heart and soul of the team. Detroit goes as he goes, and that was more than evident in some of the losing streaks the team endured last season while he was out.

Debrincat got off to a hot start last season, with 13 points in his first seven games, playing with Larkin and Raymond, ranking amongst the league leaders at the time. But he suffered through prolonged scoreless stretches during meaningful parts of the season that, at the time, had observers worried. He still put up 27 goals and 40 assists to rank amongst the team leaders.

Many fans seemed underwhelmed by those numbers, especially when you consider his contract, but I’m not worried about his performance. While there were periods when he seemed reluctant to shoot the puck, a two-time 40-goal scorer doesn’t lose his touch at the age of 26. A full season with Larkin and Raymond can cure the scoring ailments. He’ll be fine.

Second Line – Tarasenko – Compher – Kane

The second line is predictable, if not certain yet. I have J.T. Compher centering Kane and Tarasenko on my bingo card. Make no mistake, the 35-year-old Kane and 32-year-old Tarasenko aren’t known for their defensive regimen, so Compher’s two-way game makes sense alongside the scoring duo. Compher can handle his own in the offensive end and should complement both well. The 29-year-old posted a career-high 19 goals last season in 77 games. Tarasenko still possesses a wicked, heavy shot, and Detroit is hoping they can count on him for 25-30 goals, which is what fans should expect from the two-time Cup champion and former 40-goal scorer.

For me, Kane is the wild card and a very good one to have. All of Hockeytown rejoiced when he re-signed with the team the night before free agency opened. He was a revelation in Detroit last season, something the club hasn’t seen since the days of Pavel Datsyuk. The electricity and flair he brought to the game every night had the LCA rocking on more than a few occasions. But can he build off last season’s reemergence after the dreaded hip surgery he had after the 2022-23 season?

It’s a major win for the Red Wings if he can come close to replicating last season, and that will depend on that hip holding up. I think the organization is really hoping for just that. Kane also provides valuable veteran leadership. The three-time Cup winner was instrumental in Raymond’s breakout campaign, and I won’t be surprised if he’s wearing the “A” on opening night.

Third Line – Rasmussen – Copp – Berggren

This is where things get interesting. As of now, I have Andrew Copp centering Michael Rasmussen and Berggren. But as of July 23, Berggren – a restricted free agent – has yet to sign with the club. His frustration with the organization is well documented, but if he’s not moved between now and the beginning of the season, he will start the year with the team as he’s out of waiver options.

The 24-year-old is NHL-ready and has seen moderate offensive success in the 79 games he’s played with Detroit. He could also be versatile on the second power-play unit as well as provide that highly valued depth scoring. If he’s not traded, I think he’s more than capable of replacing Daniel Sprong’s spot in the lineup.

Rasmussen also provides some optimism for the Red Wings. The 2017 first-round pick has improved steadily since his rookie season but always seems to get hurt at the worst possible time. He did play in 75 games last season but missed the last seven with an upper-body injury. The 6-foot-6 forward is a valuable player for the team, and his confidence seems to have grown exponentially since he first entered the league. He was excellent on a shutdown line with Copp and Christian Fischer last season and did provide some timely goals. The 25-year-old has the ability to be that Patrick Maroon-type player once the team starts making regular appearances in the postseason.

Copp also comes with an intriguing storyline. His time in Detroit has been a disappointment after signing a five-year, $28.1 million deal before the 2022-23 season. Copp struggled in all facets of the game last season as the eight-year veteran looked nothing like the player he was with the Winnipeg Jets and New York Rangers before joining the Red Wings – a fast, defensively reliable, two-way center with a moderate offensive game. You’d have a hard time convincing me the organization hasn’t considered buying out his contract. This is a pivotal season for the 30-year-old Michigan native, and he knows it.

Fourth Line – Motte – Veleno – Fischer

Tyler Motte was the most underrated signing for Detroit this summer. I like to check fan pages after players like him are acquired by a new team. The overwhelming majority of the Tampa Bay Lightning faithful were disappointed to lose the fourth-line grinder. Motte brings exactly what Yzerman was looking for – high energy and a physical, defensive game.

The Michigan native blocked 41 shots and registered 97 hits in just 69 games with the Lightning last season. He and Fischer have a very similar style that should endear both to the Red Wings’ brass. The newly re-signed Veleno brings some offensive potential and can be versatile up and down the lineup, but his ceiling appears to have been reached as a bottom-six center. I think he knows where he stands within the organization, and he should be content in that role. But seriously, raise your hand if you saw Veleno still with the team over 2018 sixth-overall pick Filip Zadina just five years after they were drafted.

Things Are on the up Hockeytown

Training camp is just over two months away, so there is still time for Yzerman to make some adjustments. His first order of business is getting the Moritz Seider and Raymond contracts signed, sealed and delivered. But this could very well be the opening-night lineup.

The only player I can realistically see being moved at this point is Berggren. Could he be a potential piece in a deal for a right-handed defenseman? It’s possible. It’s always hard to know where Yzerman’s head is at. On paper, I like this crop of forwards better than I did heading into last year.

I think Tarasenko is more than a modest upgrade over David Perron. His style will play much better in the top six. Berggren has the offensive potential to replace what Sprong brought and Motte makes the team that much better defensively. Injuries will always be part of the equation, but I’m more than confident in forward prospects Marco Kasper and Nate Danielson making the leap. Things are on the up Hockeytown. What’s not to like?