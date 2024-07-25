Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Stolarz, Woll, Danford & Cowan

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll examine the state of the team’s goalies. Although The Athletic ranked the Maple Leafs goaltending very low, the organization’s pipeline looks fuller than it has in years.

Second, I’ll share insights about the team’s first 2024 pick in the NHL Entry Draft, defenseman Ben Danford. He’s making some good choices with his idols and mentors as he works to develop his game. Finally, I’ll share some takes on the team’s schedule. There’s some good and bad news but also some curious features.

Item 1: The Future of Toronto Maple Leafs Goalies – A Promising Path Ahead

Looking at the team’s goaltending situation, they have a solid tandem in Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz. Still, questions linger about their ability to be NHL starters. However, the future looks bright as prospects like Dennis Hildeby, Artur Akhtyamov, and Vyacheslav Peksa show promise in the pipeline (from “Ranking each NHL team’s current and future goaltending outlook, Part 1: The bottom 10,” Sean McIndoe, Scott Wheeler and Jesse Granger, The Athletic, 22/07/24).

Soon, with Woll, Stolarz, and Matt Murray as the team’s top three goalies on the depth chart, the Maple Leafs have added more prospects. The result? The organization is building a strong goaltending core. Hildeby’s progress in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and the American Hockey League (AHL) indicates he could be a valuable asset in the coming years. Additionally, the arrival of Akhtyamov in North America should be fun for the fanbase to watch. Although Peksa might need more development time, the organization is building depth in its goalie prospects. Things are looking up.

Dennis Hildeby, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Financially, the Maple Leafs have been prudent in managing their goaltending costs. Woll’s affordable contract and Stolarz’s reasonable deal provide flexibility for the team. The organization’s approach of investing in young talent while keeping the payroll in check bodes well for long-term success.

While the Woll plan holds promise, the key will be his development and ability to handle the pressures of playing in Toronto. He also needs to stay healthy, which has been an issue in his time with the big club. With a mix of youth and experience in the goaltending department, the Maple Leafs have the ingredients for success. That said, as every Maple Leafs fan knows, Toronto’s future is never certain.

Item 2: Ben Danford Inspired by Chris Tanev and Mentored by Jake Muzzin

Hand it to newcomer Ben Danford. He knows how to make good choices with his mentors. Aspiring to follow in the footsteps of his idol Chris Tanev, the 18-year-old defenseman is set to show his skills to the coaching staff at the Maple Leafs training camp. Drawing comparisons to the experienced Tanev, Danford shared his excitement about working with players who embody the style of play he hopes to emulate.

During his recent appearance on Leafs Morning Take, Danford highlighted his respect for Tanev’s skating ability, puck-handling skills, shot-blocking prowess, and overall playing style. Moreover, he expressed his eagerness to learn from Jake Muzzin, who shares a similar rugged approach to the game. It is great to see Muzzin so active with the team.

Reflecting on his valuable experience at Toronto’s prospect development camp, Danford emphasized the impact of working closely with Muzzin. He describes him as a great mentor. Despite recognizing the early stage of his professional journey, the Madoc, Ontario, native is working to hone his skills. He shared that his focus centers on team success, and he holds high expectations for the upcoming season with the Oshawa Generals, emphasizing the importance of collective achievement.

While it might be early to evaluate Danford’s potential, his determination and commitment to realizing his childhood dream of playing for the Maple Leafs are evident. As he prepares to embark on the next phase of his career, Danford’s drive and team-oriented mindset position him as a promising addition to the team’s future roster.

Item 3: 3 Insights About the Maple Leafs’ Schedule

In an interesting look at the Maple Leafs season, writer Michael Mazzei of The Leafs Nation looked at the team’s travel schedule. His analysis showed that the team had at least three oddities this season. First, they have a favourable travel schedule, one of the NHL’s lighter in the 2024-25 season, covering approximately 37,700 miles (60,672.3 km). This travel schedule places them among the ten teams with the least taxing itineraries. The Eastern Conference trend continues to play a role in providing reasonable travel distances. The only exception is that the Florida Panthers face a notably heavier schedule.

Second, the bad scheduling news is that the team faces several back-to-back challenges. Toronto will play the most back-to-back games in the league. They are tied with the Carolina Hurricanes at 16. While this presents a demanding scenario, many back-to-backs involve minimal travel. The furthest distance will come at the end of the season, involving games against the Montreal Canadiens and the Hurricanes.

Third, the team will be tested by facing long road stretches. They have a particularly challenging stint in early March, with three games in four nights, including a back-to-back away game against the Pittsburgh Penguins and a home game against the San Jose Sharks, followed by a road game against the Vegas Golden Knights. However, apart from this intense set of games, the scheduling of away games is relatively balanced in terms of spacing and travel time, apart from the February stretch featuring two separate four-game road trips with a break in the middle.

The Maple Leafs’ schedule presents a mix of favourable and challenging factors, with reasonable travel accommodations, an abundance of back-to-back games, and testing road stretches. While the travel schedule is manageable, the frequency of back-to-backs and notable clusters of away games will require the team to demonstrate resilience and adaptability throughout the season.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Give the youngster credit. Recently, Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan expressed confidence that he would make the opening-night roster out of training camp. Following an impressive season with the London Knights, Cowan’s optimism is well-founded. Many fans anticipate his inclusion in the Maple Leafs lineup for the upcoming season.

Honestly, I’m with him. Unless he falls on his face in training camp, there seems to be no logic in pushing him down to juniors again. Pencil him into the lineup – somewhere.