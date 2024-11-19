Former Maple Leaf Kasperi Kapanen’s Career Derailed by Inconsistency

Kasperi Kapanen’s NHL journey has been a tale of tantalizing potential and frustrating inconsistency. The Finnish winger was drafted 22nd overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2014 and expected to follow in the footsteps of his father, Sami Kapanen, a renowned NHLer celebrated for his speed and 200-foot game. While Kasperi shares his father’s athleticism, his career has been defined by an inability to harness his talents consistently.

Kapanen Had a Promising Start with the Maple Leafs

Kapanen began his professional career in Finland with KalPa Kuopio, displaying raw speed and offensive talent that attracted NHL scouts. After being selected by the Penguins, he was seen as a cornerstone for their future. However, before he played a game for Pittsburgh, Kapanen was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2015 as part of the blockbuster deal for Phil Kessel.

Related: NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Blues, Red Wings, Blackhawks

In Toronto, Kapanen’s career began to take shape. His breakout season in 2018-19 showcased his potential, as he scored 20 goals and added 24 assists (for 44 points) while playing a crucial role during William Nylander’s contract holdout. Another youthful winger, Andreas Johnsson, mirrored Kapanen’s performance that same season. Johnsson also scored 20 goals and added 23 assists (for 43 points). At the time, the Maple Leafs thought they had a young tandem who could provide skill and speed to the team for many seasons. Today, Johnsson plays back home in Sweden (with Skelleftea AIK), where he’s been for the past two seasons.

After the Maple Leafs, Kapanen’s Play Steadily Declined

Kapanen’s blazing speed, versatility, and solid season earned him a three-year, $9.6 million contract from then-Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas in 2019. Expectations soared. Despite his bright start with the Maple Leafs, his performance began to waver. Toronto’s salary cap constraints eventually squeezed the team, and he was returned to the Penguins in a 2020 trade. Back with the Penguins, he showed flashes of brilliance, including a 30-point campaign in just 40 games during the COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 season.

Kasperi Kapanen, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Yet, inconsistency soon overshadowed his game. His production dropped to 32 points in 2021-22, and questions about his defensive play and reliability persisted. Kapanen’s struggles culminated in his being waived during the 2022-23 season when the St. Louis Blues claimed him.

Kapanen Struggled with the St. Louis Blues

The move to St. Louis gave Kapanen a fresh start, but the same issues tarnished his tenure with the Blues. During the 2023-24 season, he recorded just 22 points in 73 games. His ice time was limited, and he experienced stretches as a healthy scratch. His 2024-25 season started poorly, and he scored only one goal in 10 games before being sidelined by an upper-body injury.

Related: Toronto Maple Leafs Fathers and Sons: The Nylanders & Kapanens

On Nov. 18, 2024, the Blues placed Kapanen on waivers. The team was no longer confident that he could contribute at the NHL level. Should he clear waivers, he will likely be assigned to the American Hockey League (AHL) Springfield Thunderbirds, where he might find the consistent minutes needed to rebuild his game.

Kapanen Is a Player in Search of His Game

At 28 years old, Kapanen’s NHL future hangs in the balance. His skill set—elite speed, occasional offensive flair, and forechecking ability—remains enticing to teams. However, his inability to bring consistency to his game has stifled his career. If Kapanen is to salvage his NHL return, he must address the work ethic and accountability issues that have plagued him.

Kasperi Kapanen, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

His story is a cautionary tale about the razor-thin margins between success and failure in professional hockey. Only those who can blend talent with consistency and reliability thrive in a league where good players are abundant. For Kapanen, the clock is ticking. Regular ice time in the AHL could provide a lifeline, but it will take a renewed focus and commitment to earn another shot at the NHL.

Lessons From Kapanen’s NHL Journey

Kapanen’s career serves as a reminder of the challenges even the most talented athletes face. His flashes of brilliance and moments of dominance demonstrate his capabilities, but they also underscore the importance of mental toughness and adaptability in sustaining an NHL career. For Maple Leafs and Penguins fans, he remains a “what could have been” story.

Kapanen proves that raw skill alone is insufficient to achieve lasting success in the world’s best hockey league.