Former Maple Leaf Sergei Berezin Dead at 52

The National Hockey League’s Alumni Association announced June 26 that former NHL player Sergei Berezin has died. He was 52.

“The NHL Alumni Association is heartbroken to learn of the sudden passing of Sergei Berezin at the age of 52 years old,” they wrote on X. “In his retirement, he enjoyed coaching minor hockey, playing tennis, and most importantly, spending time with his family. We send our deepest condolences to Sergei’s family, friends, and former teammates during this extremely difficult time.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs also released a statement on social media.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Sergei Berezin,” the Leafs said. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Drafted by the Maple Leafs in the 10th round of the 1994 NHL Entry Draft, Berezin spent the next two seasons playing in the German Deutsche Elite League (DHL). Once he made the move to North America, he became a productive forward in the Maple Leafs’ lineup, scoring 25 goals and 16 assists for 41 points in 73 games and earning a spot on the NHL’s All-Rookie Team.

His most productive season came in 1998-99 when the Russian winger scored a team-leading 37 goals as well as 22 assists for a career-high 59 points.

Perhaps the biggest goal of his career came during the second round of the 1999 Stanley Cup Playoffs, when in Game 4 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Berezin banged in a loose puck and sealed the win, tying the series 2-2. Toronto won the next two games and advanced to the Eastern Conference Final, where they lost in five games to the Buffalo Sabres.

After scoring 22 goals and 50 points in 2000-01, he signed with the Phoenix Coyotes ahead of the 2001-02 season and eventually was traded to the Montreal Canadians before being dealt to the Chicago Blackhawks and finishing his NHL career with the Washington Capitals.

He played one season with CSKA Moscow of the Russian Super League and officially retired from hockey.

In seven NHL seasons, Berezin scored 160 goals and 126 assists for 286 points in 502 career NHL games. He also appeared in 52 Stanley Cup Playoff games, scoring 13 goals and 17 assists for 30 points, including 12 points in 17 games with the Maple Leafs during their 1999 run.