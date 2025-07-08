Gabe Perreault Should Be in the Rangers’ Top Six on Opening Night

Gabe Perreault is the top prospect in the New York Rangers organization. He was selected 23rd overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and played two amazing seasons at Boston College. He signed his entry-level contract with the Rangers after his second season at Boston College and joined the NHL roster immediately as last season wound down for the Rangers. The goal was to let him adjust, play minutes, and see how he handled the pace. He only played in five games, but for the most part, he looked comfortable, even creating a few opportunities. It is not to say that he looked comfortable at every second, and he definitely needs to bulk up a bit, but that should be enough for him to have a real chance in the top six to start the season.

A Mishandled Debut

Despite showing flashes in his five games, Perreault was scratched after just a few appearances. Former head coach Peter Laviolette said it was about giving him time to watch and learn, but it didn’t make much sense. Perreault wasn’t hurting the team. He was generating looks, moving the puck well, and showing signs of adapting. Sitting him sent the wrong message. The Rangers brought him in to see what he could do, then never really gave him the runway. If development is the goal, scratching him after a handful of games doesn’t help.

A Pattern the Rangers Need to Break

What happened with Perreault wasn’t new. The Rangers have made a habit of mismanaging young forwards. Kaapo Kakko was thrown into the NHL at 18 and never given a consistent role. Alexis Lafrenière has been moved around the lineup for years, rarely getting steady power play time until recently. The team has selected near the top of the draft quite a bit in recent memory, but turning prospects into reliable NHL contributors has been a problem. Perreault is a chance to break that cycle, but only if the Rangers are willing to change their approach.

Perreault, Miller & Cuylle Make Sense

If Perreault is going to succeed, he needs to play with skill. He isn’t a grinder or someone you stash on the fourth line and hope for energy shifts. His game is built around vision, timing, and touch. A line with J.T. Miller and Will Cuylle could work well. Miller plays with pace and can carry the puck through the middle. Cuylle is straight-line and physical, but with enough skill to finish plays. That combination would give Perreault space to create and support around him to ease the adjustment.

It’s the kind of line that makes sense on paper and in practice. It would allow Perreault to play his game, while also playing with players who he could learn a lot from, and would allow him to have linemates who could back him up in the defensive zone, where his game is not as strong.

The Power Play Needs a Shakeup

One area where Perreault could make an immediate impact is the power play. He got a few reps on the second unit last season and didn’t look out of place. His playmaking ability and patience with the puck make him a natural fit on the half wall. The Rangers have leaned heavily on veterans in those roles, but the second unit needs more movement and unpredictability.

Giving Perreault consistent power play time would help his confidence and let him build chemistry with skilled players. And if he’s going to be on the second unit, that unit actually needs ice time. There’s no point in dressing young skill if they’re glued to the bench while the first group stays out for 1:45 every time.

Playing Is How He Develops

Perreault doesn’t need to be a star on opening night. He just needs a real shot. Let him play through mistakes. Let him learn at the NHL level. The Rangers are trying to contend, but that doesn’t mean they can’t give minutes to a young player who can help. If they want long-term success, they need to start building it now. Giving Perreault top-six minutes and power play time is an investment in the future that can also help in the present.

Do It Differently This Time

The Rangers have seen this story before. Draft a skilled forward, talk about his upside, then bury him in the lineup or scratch him when things get tough. It hasn’t worked. This time, they have a chance to do it differently. Perreault is smart, creative, and clearly capable of playing at this level. He’s not perfect yet, but that’s the point, he needs NHL reps to grow. Opening night is a clean slate. Put him in the top six. Give him power play time. Let him play. That’s how you develop a player. That’s how you get it right.