Devils Must Lock Down Defense by Extending Luke Hughes

The New Jersey Devils have had an eventful start to free agency, and general manager Tom Fitzgerald has been incredibly forthcoming with what he wants to accomplish. Depth scoring has been acquired in the form of Connor Brown and Evgenii Dadonov, who will help resolve their biggest issue from last season. Likewise, the Devils re-signed Cody Glass and Jake Allen, who are both valuable assets to the team.

In preparation for the 2025-26 NHL season, only one critical piece of the puzzle remains. Fitzgerald shared that signing Luke Hughes to a long-term deal is now the club’s top priority. However, with just $6.9 million remaining in cap space, some roster shifts are needed in order to make his extension possible.

Rounding Out Devils’ Defense

Hughes has just two full NHL seasons under his belt, but plays with the poise and discipline of a seasoned veteran. Last season marked his second consecutive 40-point campaign, where he averaged 21:09 ice time per game. Not only has he earned a reputation as an excellent skater, but he also possesses strong offensive tendencies, with a knack for navigating the puck across all three zones. Considering that Hughes is still at the beginning of his career, it’s imperative that the Devils re-sign him as soon as possible.

Within the last season, Hughes has also become a much more well-rounded player. Specifically, he has improved on the power play, even quarterbacking the Devils’ first unit following Dougie Hamilton’s lower-body injury in March. Based on data from Natural Stat Trick, Hughes was on the ice for 92.06% of the Devils’ high-danger scoring chances (HDCF%) while on the power play. He also recorded an 85.48% Corsi, combined with an 88.91% expected goals for percentage.

Another facet of his success comes from his on-ice chemistry with veteran defense partner, Brett Pesce. Together, the two allowed just 2.41 goals against per 60 minutes of play. At even strength, Hughes and Pesce were on the ice for 32 Devils goals, 17 of which were scored in high-danger scenarios.

Potential Contract Value

Hughes’s entry-level contract consisted of a three-year deal with a $925,000 cap hit, and he became a restricted free agent (RFA) on July 1. The Devils extended a qualifying offer last week, and his contract is expected to be much higher this time around, perhaps with an average annual value (AAV) upwards of $8 million for eight years. And with the NHL salary cap projected to rise in the near future, it’s better for the organization to negotiate a longer deal now. If Hughes opts for a short-term deal this offseason, the Devils will end up paying more a few years down the road, as he reaches his prime.

He has already expressed his desire to remain in New Jersey alongside his older brother, Jack Hughes, so it’s important that the Devils capitalize on this opportunity. So far this summer, Fitzgerald has knocked contract negotiations out of the park. For example, re-signing Jake Allen was an extremely cost-efficient deal, with an AAV of just $1.8 million. As it stands, re-signing Hughes should be one of the last big moves the Devils make during the offseason.

What Has to Happen?

The Devils’ limited remaining cap space does pose an issue. Even if the Devils can negotiate a deal for Hughes this summer, there would not be enough money to sign additional players to improve their bottom-six forwards. Meaning, to make the most of their budget, at least one additional player must be traded. The club has already opted to move on from players including Curtis Lazar, Nathan Bastian, and Erik Haula, in favor of signing depth scorers at the start of free agency.

Continuing with this trend, Ondrej Palat would be another obvious choice to move. His contributions were spotty all season long, and his declining numbers do not justify his overpriced contract. With Palat gone, the Devils would have an additional $6 million in cap space, which could be used to add another center to their third or fourth line.

There have been rumors that the Devils are also shopping around Hamilton, who has been their best offensive defenseman for the last few years. Moving him would free up $9 million in cap space, and a trade would be feasible, since his no-trade clause turned into a 10-team no-trade list at the start of free agency.

Devils’ Offseason Moving Forward

Overall, Hughes’s extension poses a unique situation, given the Devils’ small amount of remaining cap space. By re-signing him, it will lock down the Devils’ defensive core, but a trade is necessary in order to facilitate the deal. He is expected to have a significant upgrade in terms of AAV, and a long-term contract will require more budget balancing than a bridge deal. Nonetheless, Hughes has become one of their most reliable defensemen and remains a crucial piece of the Devils’ franchise.