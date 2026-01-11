Germany Announces 2026 Olympic Women’s Hockey Roster

Germany has announced its 2026 women’s ice hockey roster ahead of the Winter Olympic Games next month. They have not made an Olympic appearance in women’s hockey since 2014, so they will be eagerly chasing a medal this go-round. Germany’s roster is highlighted by members of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), the NCAA, and German professional leagues. The women’s roster is as follows:

Forwards

Anne Bartsch, ECDC Memmingen Indians (DFEL)

Nina Christof, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (NCAA)

Franziska Feldmeier, Eisbären Juniors Berlin (DFEL)

Nicola Hadraschek-Eisenschmid, ECDC Memmingen Indians (DFEL)

Celina Haider, Eisbären Juniors Berlin (DFEL)

Mathilda Heine, Eisbären Juniors Berlin (DFEL)

Laura Kluge, Boston Fleet (PWHL)

Emily Nix, Frolunda HC (SDHL)

Jule Schiefer, ECDC Memmingen Indians (DFEL)

Svenja Voigt, St. Cloud State University (NCAA)

Lilli Welcke, Boston University (NCAA)

Luisa Welcke, Boston University (NCAA)

Defenders

Daria Gleißner, ECDC Memmingen Indians (DFEL)

Ronja Hark, ECDC Memmingen Indians (DFEL)

Hanna Hoppe, ESC Dresden (DFEL)

Katarina Jobst-Smith, Vancouver Goldeneyes (PWHL)

Charlott Schaffrath, ECDC Memmingen Indians (DFEL)

Tara Schmitz, Mad Dogs Mannheim (DFEL)

Carina Strobel, ECDC Memmingen Indians (DFEL)

Hanna Weichenhain, ECDC Memmingen Indians (DFEL)

Goaltenders

Sandra Abstreiter, Montréal Victoire (PWHL)

Lisa Hemmerle, ERC Ingolstadt (DFEL)

Chiara Schultes, ECDC Memmingen Indians (DFEL)

Sandra Abstreiter, Montréal Victoire (Photo credit: PWHL)

Germany is slated to play in Group B, where they will face France, Italy, Japan, and Sweden in the first leg of the tournament. They begin their chase for gold in the first game of the competition on Feb. 5, where they will face Sweden. Group play concludes on Feb. 9 against France.

If they advance to the quarterfinals, games take place on Feb. 13 and 14. Semifinals are played on Feb. 16, and the bronze and gold medal games will occur on Feb. 19. The 2026 Winter Olympic Games officially kick off on Feb. 6 in Milan.