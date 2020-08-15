Prospects News & Rumors: Studenic, Durny, Pospisil & More

The New Jersey Devils and the Calgary Flames announced that they have each loaned a prospect to Slovakia. There is a rumor that the Anaheim Ducks are going to loan a prospect overseas and we take a look at a Russian player that has made big strides in his game this past season for our Prospect of the Day.

Devils Loan Slovakian Prospect Studenic Overseas

The Devils announced that they have loaned right-winger Marian Studenic to HC Slovan Bratislava of the Tipsport Liga. He was originally drafted by the Devils in the fifth round, 143rd overall, in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Studenic spent this past season playing for the Binghamton Devils of the American Hockey League (AHL). He managed to score 9 goals and added 8 assists for 17 points in 37 games. Over the course of two seasons in the AHL, he has managed to score 22 goals and added 23 assists for 45 points in 101 games.

#NEWS: New Jersey has loaned forward Marian Studenic to HC Slovan Bratislava (Slovak Extraliga).



The Devils will recall him prior to the start of 2020-21 NHL training camp.

Studenic has a good chance at making an impact for the Devils down the line. He is expected to get a shot in the NHL next season and could surprise a lot of people. He is great at making plays with the puck on his stick and that is certainly a valuable asset to have.

Ducks Prospect Durny Reportedly Loaned Overseas

The Anaheim Ducks have reportedly loaned goalie prospect Roman Durny to HC Slovan Bratislava of the Tipsport Liga. He was originally drafted by the Ducks in the fifth round, 147th overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Durny spent this past season playing for the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL. He managed to put together a record of 3-10-0 to go along with a 4.02 goals against average and a .881 save percentage.

Rumour: Roman Durný (G) | Anaheim Ducks -> HC Slovan Bratislava

Durny struggled during his first pro season. He looked lost at times and the play seemed to outpace him. The positives that one can draw from his season is that he is in no hurry to develop and can continue to find his game at his own pace. Many people say going from junior to the minors is harder than the jump from the minors to the NHL, so there is no need to worry if you are a Ducks fan.

Flames Prospect Pospisil to Play in Slovakia

The Calgary Flames announced that they have loaned center prospect Martin Pospisil to HC Kosice of the Tipsport Liga for the start of the 2020-21 season. The native of Zvolen, Slovakia was originally drafted but the Flames in the fourth round, 105th overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Pospisil spent this past season playing for the Stockton Heat of the AHL. In 26 games, he managed to score 3 goals and added 7 assists for 10 points to go along with 56 penalty minutes.

#Flames prospect 🇸🇰 Martin Pospíšil (F) and @Oshawa_Generals import pick Dávid Mudrák (D) will begin the season with HC Košice in Slovak top tier league.



Both players have agreed to play for Kosice until the beginning of the 20/21 season in their North American leagues.

Pospisil had a decent start to his pro career this past season. He showed that he could make plays with the puck on his stick. He did not back down from physical play, which is a good sign. Pospisil will have a good chance to make the Flames in a few seasons and is certainly an intriguing prospect.

Prospect of the Day – Bogdan Trineyev

For our Prospect of the Day, we will be taking a look at Russian draft eligible Bogdan Trineyev who spent this past season playing for MHK Dynamo Moskva of the MHL. Currently ranked 28th amongst European skaters by NHL Central Scouting, he has the chance to make an impact in the NHL down the road.

Trineyev is one of those players who knows his job on the ice. He goes out every shift and gives it his all, no matter who he is going up against. Putting up a respectable 24 points in 36 games, he proved that he could make an impact on the scoresheet. With the puck on his stick, he is able to find teammates in the slot and can also unleash a heavy shot when given the time and space to do so.

Bogdan Trineyev has the chance to become a solid player when he is finished developing. (Russia Hockey/FHR.RU)

Our own Eugene Helfrick feels as though Trineyev, once fully developed, could be a solid player on an NHL team.

“Whenever you have a big-bodied power forward who knows how to play a heavy, smart game before being drafted, there’s NHL potential. Trineyev will need to go to a franchise that will allow him to develop his skating, his body, and shot over years, with time in the AHL likely necessary. If given that time, however, there’s a good chance that he will become that second or third-line power forward that every team dreams of having on their roster.”

Time will tell if Trineyev will develop into a solid power forward in the NHL, but he has all tools to do so. The team that drafts him will have to be patient and let him develop at his own pace, but it could all pay off in the very end.