Bogdan Trineyev – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Bogdan Trineyev

2019-20 Team: MHK Dynamo Moskva – MHL

Date of Birth: Mar. 4, 2002

Place of Birth: Voronezh, Russia

Ht: 6-foot-3 Wt: 176 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: F

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

Bogdan Trineyev is the type of player an NHL franchise could fall in love with. He plays a classic power forward game, using his big 6-foot-3 frame to bully his way around the ice, getting into the dirty areas to score goals or laying down hits to give the opponent something to think about.

While his skating and shot are still very raw, they are good enough to support his physical gameplan. Trineyev can open up opponents by moving around the ice while putting a strong if shaky shot on the net.

While his scoring totals are nothing special, he has been able to produce points at the MHL level, as well as with Russia’s U18 team, where he played on the top line. Despite not be the most skilled skater or the strongest forward in the draft, he has that intangible compete level that could make him a future NHLer even without a first-round toolkit.

Bogdan Trineyev – NHL Draft Projection

Due to his somewhat raw skillset, Trineyev projects to be a mid-fourth to early fifth-round selection at the 2020 NHL Draft. While a franchise might appreciate his size and physical edge, it seems unlikely that he would be drafted any earlier than the late third round.

Bogdan Trineyev has a raw but developing toolkit that could land him a fourth-round selection at the 2020 NHL Draft. (Russia Hockey/FHR.RU)

A fourth-round selection could be perfect for him, however. Trineyev is likely a long way from being NHL ready, so drafting him earlier than round four may put expectations on him that are out of line with reality.

Quotables

Bogdan Trineyev is one of the most complete Russians in this draft class… For a big man, his skating is very fluid and his speed/motor are high-end. Alexander Taxman – futurescopehockey.com

Russia’s top line had Dmitri Zlodeyev (2020) at center and Prokhor Poltapov (2021) and Bogdan Trineyev (2020) at his wings… All three had a really strong tournament and certainly became better-known players because of it. Jokke Nevalainen – DobberProspects.com

Though still physically immature, Trineyev has no qualms about playing the man — especially on the forecheck — or going into the dirty areas on the ice. Additionally, he can be seen engaging opposing players after the whistle, particularly if it looks like one of his teammates was on the receiving end of a cheap shot. Ross Martin – thedraftanalyst.com

Strengths

Top-end compete level.

High offensive hockey IQ.

Plays a strong power-forward game.

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Physically immature for his size.

Needs to develop his stickhandling skillset.

Shot and skating are just average.

NHL Potential

Whenever you have a big-bodied power forward who knows how to play a heavy, smart game before being drafted, there’s NHL potential.

Trineyev will need to go to a franchise that will allow him to develop his skating, his body, and shot over years, with time in the AHL likely necessary. If given that time, however, there’s a good chance that he will become that second or third-line power forward that every team dreams of having on their roster.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2/5, Reward – 4/5

As a likely fourth-round selection, there’s not a lot of risk involved in selecting Trineyev. Fourth-rounders are not expected to break into the NHL immediately, and even if he never reaches his full potential, it would still be a worthwhile attempt.

If he develops a complete game, however, Trineyev could be one of those players who dominate using their size and skill. That chance alone is worth the risk, as a tough power forward can change the course of a game or even a playoff series with their physical play.

