Hendrix Lapierre – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Hendrix Lapierre

2019-20 Team: Saginaw Spirit (#97

Date of Birth: Feb. 9, 2002

Place of Birth: Gatineau, Quebec, Canada

Ht: 6-foot Wt: 181-pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

Hendrix Lapierre is the classic jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none. His ability to be a dynamic player in all three zones makes him an interesting name heading into the 2020 NHL Entry Draft as well.

A playmaking, two-way center, Lapierre may not have the explosiveness of some of his draft-class peers, but it’s hard to not admire just about everything Lapierre does to make up for it. Whether it’s his positioning on the ice, his high-end vision, his creative playmaking and the compete level he displays with each and every shift, he plays hockey “the right way.”

Chicoutimi Saguenéens player Hendrix Lapierre (Credit: André Emond)

Injuries have been a bit of a concern for Lapierre and it limited him to just 19 games in the 2019-20 season. As a result, he’d only score two goals and 17 points which may be concerning for some scouts who otherwise view Lapierre as a top-15 pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Still, a player who has been prone to injury doesn’t necessarily make him a player who is injury-prone. Concussions are nothing to mess around with but there have been examples of NHL players dealing with them in the past and going on to have successful careers. Lapierre’s floor and ceiling are both high enough to make him an almost certainty to go in the first round. All the same, the injury history will be a concern.

Related: 2020 NHL Draft Guide

The most noticeable thing about Lapierre’s game when he’s healthy is the fact that he’s always involved in the play. For scouting purposes, he makes it nearly impossible to miss him whenever he’s on the ice because of this trait. Though he may not have that “wow” factor that makes him the most noticeable player on the ice, it’s hard to miss how effective he is in all areas.

Learning to shoot the puck more could also go a long way in his development.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Hendrix Lapierre – NHL Draft Projection

If Lapierre’s injuries aren’t deemed to be too significant for the long-run, it would be almost unfathomable to see a talent like Lapierre fall outside of the first round. Still, the injuries and lack of high-end ability in one specific area make the likelihood of him being taken before 20th overall unlikely. Anywhere from pick 20 to pick 31 are within the realm of possibility here, but he’s likely to go between 22 and 27.

Quotables

“The left-hander offers great hockey sense, compete and playmaking qualities. He’s out of the lineup with an upper-body injury but may have the highest ceiling of any player projected to go in the first round.” – Mike Morreale, NHL.com

“Concussion issues have derailed an amazing summer start to his season. Lapierre’s draft position is likely to be determined by a team’s medical staff prognosis.” – Sam Cosentino, Sportsnet

“Hendrix Lapierre is a good player with a lot of skill but three concussions in the last calendar year cast doubts on his future.” – Tony Ferrari, Dobber Prospects

Strengths

Playmaking

Hockey IQ

Two-way ability

Compete level

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Durability

Scoring ability/willingness to shoot

NHL Potential

Lapierre has the potential to be a top-six center in the NHL but his lack of a high-end scoring touch could hold him back from being a legitimate top-line option. Still, his playmaking is excellent and the fact that he’s so good in all three zones makes him a very viable option for a team’s second-line with room to grow into a top option if he learns to shoot more.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 4/5, Reward 3.75/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7/10, Defense – 7.5/10

Awards/Achievements

Hlinka Gretzky Cup Silver Medal – 2019-20

QMJHL All-Rookie Team – 2018-19

QMJHL Offensive Rookie of the year – 2018-19

Interview/Profile Links

“Lapierre the Ultimate Draft Wild Card After Injury-Plagued Season” – Mark Masters, TSN

Videos