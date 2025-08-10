How Artem Zub Is Driving the Senators’ Defensive Turnaround

A wave of young, high-octane talent powers this recently emerging Ottawa Senators team. Brady Tkachuk plays with heart and grit, the emotional engine of the team. Tim Stützle dazzles with slick hands and breakaway speed, while Jake Sanderson plays with the poise of a ten-year veteran. These are the names on the backs of jerseys and the faces all over Senators’ highlight reels.

But behind the flash, there’s a player quietly doing the hard, necessary work—the kind that rarely makes headlines but is essential. That player is Artem Zub. He’s not chasing the spotlight, but without him, the Senators don’t run nearly as smoothly. Call him the backbone, the fixer, the silent anchor. Whatever the label, Zub is one of the biggest reasons Ottawa’s defense has begun to turn the corner.

Zub Comes From Russia, Bringing Reliability

Zub’s road to the NHL was anything but typical. While many of his current teammates were climbing the ladder through Canadian junior leagues or NCAA programs, Zub was honing his craft in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)—Russia’s top league and arguably the best outside the NHL. There, he established a reputation as a calm and reliable defender. Not flashy. Not reckless. Just consistently solid.

Artem Zub, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He arrived in the NHL without fanfare. He was never drafted, and when the Senators signed him as a free agent in 2020, the move barely registered outside Ottawa. It was considered a low-risk investment with some potential upside. As it turns out, it was a brilliant business move.

The Senators were in the thick of a rebuild, trying to stabilize a shaky blue line. Zub stepped in with a veteran’s composure and immediately brought structure to a young defensive group prone to chaos. His play earned the trust of coaches almost from day one. In a league where defense is often overlooked until it’s gone, Zub became the guy who quietly kept everything together.

Zub Has Become the Blue Line’s Quiet Guardian

What makes Zub so valuable isn’t highlight-reel goals or bone-crunching hits—it’s the details. His positioning is textbook. His gap control is elite. He seems to anticipate plays before they develop, not through speed or flash, but by reading the game at a high level.

Physically, he’s no pushover. While he’s not a throwback bruiser, he wins puck battles, clears the crease, and plays with a quiet, competitive edge. He’s the kind of defenseman every coach dreams of: low-risk, low-maintenance, and high-reward.

Pair him with Sanderson, and his value becomes even more apparent. Sanderson drives the offense, pushing the pace and joining the rush. Zub stays home, watching the exits, making sure nothing leaks out the back door. It’s a partnership built on trust—one that strikes a balance between aggression and stability. It’s not just good hockey; it’s winning hockey.

Zub Is More Than Just a Defenseman

Zub’s contributions go beyond what happens on the ice. His presence in the locker room matters. He leads not through loud speeches, but by consistent example. There’s no ego, no drama—just a player who shows up every night, does his job, and quietly makes the people around him better.

Artem Zub of the Ottawa Senators checks Michael McLeod of the New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

For a team still solidifying its identity, that kind of personality is invaluable. He’s the ultimate glue guy—never seeking the spotlight, just holding everything together.

A Final Thought About the Quiet Excellence of Zub

As the Senators grow into a legitimate playoff threat every season, the spotlight will naturally shift to their stars. That’s how hockey works. They’re the ones who fill the highlight reels and headlines. But anyone paying close attention—anyone who understands what truly makes a team tick—knows how vital Zub is to this group.

From undrafted free agent to a rock on the top pair, Zub’s story is one of quiet determination and professional pride. He might never become a household name across the league. Still, in Ottawa—and especially among fans who watch every shift—he’s something even more valuable: the defenseman who makes everything work.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]