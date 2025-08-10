Nick Robertson Already Linked to New Team In Potential Cap Trade

The ink is barely dry on a new deal. Still, it didn’t take long for rumors to pop up regarding a Nick Robertson trade. One insider has already linked Robertson in a cap-clearing move, one that potentially gives the Toronto Maple Leafs the room to sign unrestricted free agent Jack Roslovic.

While Chris Johnston noted the Leafs have been reluctant to move Robertson because of his “age-related upside”, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed on his 32 Thoughts podcast on August 3rd that the Pittsburgh Penguins could be a likely landing spot for the young winger.

Are the Leafs Already Trying to Move Robertson?

Robertson, 23, recently signed a new contract with the Maple Leafs at $1.825 million before heading to an arbitration hearing. Both sides wanted to avoid the unnecessary drama that would have stemmed from a hearing, but that doesn’t mean Robertson has a bright future in Toronto.

Saying he believes trade talks will heat up again this summer, Friedman revealed, “I had some people ask me about the possibility of Nick Robertson and Pittsburgh. Obviously, Kyle Dubas knows him. They got the arbitration settled on Saturday at $1.825 million.”

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Drafted during Kyle Dubas’s time as Toronto’s general manager, Robertson is a player who might make sense for Pittsburgh. Furthermore, Dubas has previously brought over players from Toronto, such as Michael Bunting and Noel Acciari, so adding another Maple Leafs player would not be out of left field.

Why Would the Leafs Move Robertson So Quickly?

Friedman suggested that the Leafs need to move a contract or two, especially if they’re not done adding help this offseason. “They’ve got to clear some bodies there; they’ve got a lot of them.” Specifically, Toronto might be trying to free up cap space to pursue additional offensive upgrades this summer. With just under $2 million in cap space currently, the Maple Leafs likely don’t have the means to chase the player they’ve targeted.

While the team would ideally like to move one of Calle Jarnkrok and/or David Kampf, there aren’t takers for either player. Robertson has the potential trade cache — even if it’s just to pick up a draft pick and free up money.

For Pittsburgh, the timing might be right to take a flyer on Robertson. They’re retooling, but could use options with upside — something he has, even if it’s not been consistent in Toronto. So too, sources close to the Penguins have indicated that GM Kyle Dubas is open to moving veterans like Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell. Should he do so, the Penguins will need forwards. This presents an intriguing opportunity for Robertson. There are fewer settings in the NHL than with the Penguins for a promising young forward to finally get his last real shot at proving he’s a top-six player.

Whether anything is imminent between the Penguins and Maple Leafs is unclear. Friedman didn’t do much more than suggest he’s heard rumblings and been asked about it.

Leafs’ Connection To Roslovic

Reports about how interested the Maple Leafs are in Jack Roslovic are mixed. His name has been connected to the Leafs since the first few days in free agency, but the forward has yet to sign anywhere. He matched his career high with 22 goals last season and Friedman said, “I’ve heard there’s a few teams still looking at him.” Friedman adds that this might be as much to do with Roslovic not finding a fit he likes as a lack of serious interest.

If five or six teams are poking around, that can only mean the offers aren’t where Roslovic wants them. If Toronto is among the teams kicking tires here, they must know that their limited cap space isn’t enough to get him to sign, even if the Maple Leafs are one of the teams he’s thinking about.

That would mean clearing more room, which circles us back to the idea that Robertson going out the door seems like a real possibility.