Oilers Should Stand Pat With Stuart Skinner in Net

The Edmonton Oilers’ 2024–25 season ended not with the Stanley Cup, but with a six-game defeat to the Florida Panthers in the Final. It was their second straight loss to the same opponent, having fallen in Game 7 in 2024 and then in Game 6 this year. In the aftermath, much of the conversation has focused squarely on Stuart Skinner. Calls for his removal have been loud and persistent.

Related: 5 Oilers Projected to Play in 2026 Olympic Winter Games

But the key question is simple: replace Skinner with whom? A close look at the goaltending market reveals few viable options. This is not the time for an impulsive decision.

The Goalie Market Is Stagnant: Who’s Better than Skinner?

Trade proposals and free-agent wish lists are plentiful. Reality is far less generous. Established, top-tier goaltenders are rarely available. Even dependable backups are scarce. Rebuilding franchises aren’t giving away starter-caliber netminders.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save against the Florida Panthers during the second period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.

Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

Oilers general manager Stan Bowman knows this from last season’s trade deadline. You can’t just go down to the corner store and pick up an elite goalie. Reports confirmed Edmonton had “active interest” in Arturs Silovs, who was ultimately dealt to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Deals like this are possible, but rare. The bottom line is that it’s challenging to acquire legitimate goaltending talent.

Related: Evander Kane Grows From Controversy to Community Leader

Even a marginal upgrade would likely demand a steep price in futures and cap space, resources the Oilers cannot afford to part with. It’s possible to get lucky, but that happens rarely.

Skinner Is Sufficient, But He’s Not Yet Stellar

Skinner isn’t a Vezina candidate, at least not yet. But he’s far from the liability some make him out to be. In the 2024–25 regular season, he posted a 26–18–4 record with a .896 save percentage and 2.81 goals-against average in 51 games. In the playoffs, his performance varied by series.

May 27, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) allows a goal to Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (not pictured) as left wing Mason Marchment (27) looks on during the second period in game four of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Still, he delivered when it mattered. He shut out opponents in key games, rebounding from rough starts, and backstopping the Oilers to critical wins. These included a strong showing in the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars’ goalie Jake Oettinger, who hockey pundits believe is about as stellar as they come.

Related: What’s Wrong With Oilers Goalie Stuart Skinner? A Closer Look

The loss in the Stanley Cup Final was not solely on him. It was the product of multiple factors, including defensive lapses and missed scoring chances. To pin it all on Skinner ignores the reality. He gave the Oilers a chance to win in most games, and that’s more than many replacement candidates could realistically offer.

It’s Time for the Oilers to Value Stability Over Speculation

A constant change in goals has rarely served Edmonton well. The revolving door of Mikko Koskinen, Mike Smith, and Jack Campbell created more instability than improvement. Skinner is experienced, cap-friendly, respected in the locker room, and fully integrated into the team’s system. Removing him now—on the eve of another Stanley Cup push—risks disrupting chemistry and undermining confidence.

Mike Smith, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Replacing him would require either overpaying for a goalie with no guaranteed upgrade or gambling on an unproven option. Neither is a sound strategy for a contender. Skinner brings clarity and continuity—two undervalued assets in professional sports. Even “buy-low” trade targets come with the same cap complications: salary retention from the other side, additional pieces moving out, and no guarantee of better results.

The Smartest Move for the Oilers Is to Maintain Their Course

With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl leading the charge in 2025–26, the defense solidifying (aided by the Jake Walman acquisition and a possible Mattias Ekholm extension), and forward depth reinforced (Andrew Mangiapane and Isaac Howard among the additions), the Oilers are not a rebuilding team. They’re in win-now mode. The offseason should be about refinement, not risky overhaul.

Related: Oilers’ Draisaitl Set to Join Elite 1,000-Point Club in 2025-26

Bowman appears to understand this. He won’t chase a mirage to appease public sentiment. Naming Skinner as the starter might not excite every fan, but it’s grounded in strategic realism. Given the current market, the odds of finding a superior option are slim. Until that changes, external speculation is just that—speculation.

The Oilers’ Bottom Line: No More Reckless Action, Just Confidence

There are calls for change in Edmonton. Yes, some fans want Skinner gone. But every move in professional sports comes with a price, and right now, the cost for even a marginal upgrade in net is too high.

The Oilers need cohesion, not chaos. Skinner has helped backstop them to two straight Stanley Cup Finals. Trust the goalie who’s proven he can handle the stage, build the roster around him, and keep the focus on the ultimate goal. For now, the smartest move the Oilers can make is the one that requires no trade call at all.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]