How Cole Hutson’s Injury Will Impact Team USA’s WJC Team

Team USA suffered a devastating blow when defenseman Cole Hutson, a 2024 first-round pick of the Washington Capitals, suffered a scary injury in their 2-1 win against Switzerland. At 11:01 in the second period, Hutson took a puck to the back of the head. He had to be taken off via a stretcher, and he didn’t return to the game.

Hutson is considered day-to-day, and he missed USA’s contest against Slovakia. Coach Bob Motzko and the Americans still believe that Hutson could play at some point, but the injury looked scary enough to wonder what would happen if he were to miss the entire tournament. If the 19-year-old Capitals prospect were to miss extended time, here are three ways it would impact Team USA.

Team USA Loses Major Offensive Upside On the Blue Line

Hutson was supposed to be Team USA’s best left-shot defenseman. He had seven goals and 13 assists through 18 games in the NCAA, and he was supposed to have the role of the No. 1 power-play quarterback on the roster. His role was supposed to imitate the role his brother Lane Hutson has with the Montreal Canadiens.

Unfortunately, with his injury, Team USA loses one of their best offensive defensemen. Hutson also had experience on last year’s team, leading the team with 11 points in the seven games it took for them to win gold. His absence is going to leave a crater offensively.

Expect a Right-Shot Defenseman to Take His Place

Hutson’s injury stings even more because Team USA is thin at left-shot defenseman. They only have three others on the roster: Edmonton Oilers prospect Asher Barnett, Buffalo Sabres prospect Luke Osburn, and undrafted Michigan prospect Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen.

Obviously, that’s enough to create three pairings, but if the Americans don’t feel like Osburn or Rheaume-Mullen are ready to shelter more minutes, especially on the top pairing, expect a right-shot defenseman to take Hutson’s place.

In their game against Slovakia, Team USA already included Sabres right-shot defenseman Adam Kleber as the No.1. left-shot defenseman alongside Ottawa Senators prospect Logan Hensler. Kleber was on the first pairing with Hutson, so they just elevated a right-shot defenseman to take his place. They could keep doing that if they don’t feel like their left-shot defensemen are ready to take the mantle.

Luke Osburn or Asher Barnett Will Have a Bigger Role

If Kleber starts as the No. 1 left defenseman on the roster, that doesn’t rule out the possibility of expanded roles for the other defensemen. Luke Osburn seems like a prime candidate for more playing time.

Osburn was on the second pairing for Team USA when Hutson was active, and with Kleber taking Hutson’s place, it looks like Osburn will stay at his second-pairing defenseman spot. However, Osburn could get more power-play minutes with Hutson’s injury. He has two goals, six assists, and eight points at the University of Wisconsin so far, and while he doesn’t have a point yet in the tournament, Osburn could get one with an elevated role.

Asher Barnett, Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Asher Barnett could also be getting an elevated role. He’s in the same boat as Osburn: eight assists in 19 games at the University of Michigan and no points for Team USA. He and Osburn will probably compete for power-play time in the game against Sweden tonight.

Team USA already has a spot in the quarterfinals, so this game against Sweden will determine the winner of the group. Whoever wins will play the fourth-ranked team from Group B, which could be either Denmark or Latvia, while the loser will play the third-ranked team.

Hutson will more than likely miss the final game against Sweden, but Team USA is hopeful that he will return at some point in the tournament. Forwards such as Boston Bruins prospect James Hagens, Colorado Avalanche prospect William Zellers, and Chicago Blackhawks prospect Anthony Spellacy are leading the way offensively, but Hutson’s offensive punch will be sorely missed until his return.