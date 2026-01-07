How the Canadiens’ Roster Changes Reshaped Their Special Teams

Special teams often tell a deeper story than five-on-five play, especially for a young team still learning how to win consistently in the NHL. This season, the Montreal Canadiens have experienced a complete reversal in that department. Their power play has emerged as one of the league’s best, while their penalty kill, once a strength, has taken a step back. Looking at the numbers and the personnel changes helps explain how and why this flip has happened.

This Season

Through the first half of the season, the Canadiens’ power play has been one of the most effective in the NHL. Montreal currently sits 8th in the league with a 23.8% success rate, an impressive number for a team still heavily reliant on young players. The puck movement is quicker, entries are cleaner, and the unit looks far more confident than it did a year ago.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson celebrates his empty net goal with center Phillip Danault and defenseman Alexandre Carrier against the Carolina Hurricanes (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

On the flip side, the penalty kill has gone in the opposite direction. The Canadiens rank 23rd in the NHL with a 77.6% penalty-killing percentage, placing them in the bottom ten of the league. For a team that often struggles at five-on-five defensively, this drop on the PK has been costly, especially in tight games where a single goal can swing momentum.

Last Season

What makes this season’s situation so fascinating is how different it was in 2024-25. Last season, the Canadiens struggled to generate consistent offence on the power play. Their 20.1% success rate ranked 21st in the NHL, and too often the unit looked predictable, static, and overly reliant on perimeter shots.

Meanwhile, the penalty kill was quietly one of the team’s strengths. Montreal finished with an 80.9% on the penalty kill, good for 9th in the league. It wasn’t flashy, but it was structured, disciplined, and effective. The Canadiens blocked shots, cleared the crease, and limited second chances, things that are noticeably missing this season.

Why the Power Play Has Improved

Several factors explain the jump in power-play efficiency, starting with Lane Hutson’s development. Hutson did not begin last season as a full-time power-play quarterback, but this season he has fully embraced that role. His confidence with the puck, ability to walk the blue line, and vision to find seams have transformed Montreal’s top unit. He keeps plays alive and forces penalty killers to respect multiple options.

Another major factor is Ivan Demidov. His playmaking ability adds a layer of creativity that simply wasn’t there before. Demidov processes the game quickly, draws defenders toward him, and opens space for shooters. His presence has made the Canadiens far less predictable, especially on controlled zone entries and cross-ice passes.

There’s also a general maturation across the unit. Players are holding onto the puck a fraction longer, making smarter decisions, and trusting the system. The result is a power play that feels dangerous every time it steps onto the ice.

Why the Penalty Kill Has Fallen Off

The regression on the penalty kill can largely be explained by personnel losses. The Canadiens no longer have David Savard, who was a true PK specialist. Savard consistently led the team in blocked shots and had an elite understanding of positioning. His ability to take shooting lanes away and protect the net front is difficult to replace.

The departures of Christian Dvorak and Joel Armia have also hurt more than many expected. Both were reliable penalty killers who could win faceoffs, clear the puck, and kill valuable seconds without panicking. Armia, in particular, used his reach and strength to disrupt passing lanes along the boards.

Without those three players, Montreal’s PK has lost structure and experience. Younger players are being asked to handle tougher assignments, and mistakes, missed clears, lost coverage, and slow rotations are happening more frequently. When combined with inconsistent goaltending at times, the result is a penalty kill that struggles to hold leads or stop momentum swings.

A Trade-Off the Canadiens Must Balance

The Canadiens’ special teams have undergone a complete identity swap this season. The power play has become a legitimate weapon, driven by skill, creativity, and young stars finding their footing. At the same time, the penalty kill has suffered from the loss of veteran specialists and the growing pains of an evolving roster.

In the long term, this isn’t necessarily a bad sign. Power-play success is often harder to build than a solid PK, and Montreal has taken a big step forward offensively. The challenge now is restoring balance. If the Canadiens can tighten up their penalty kill, even modestly, while maintaining their top ten power play, they’ll be a far more dangerous team as the season progresses.