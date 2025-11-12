How the Devils Are Thriving Despite Countless Injuries

With a record of 11-4-1 to open the season, the New Jersey Devils’ core players are delivering, their goaltending has been spectacular, and defense possesses a level of poise and maturity that the team has been missing for a while. But it hasn’t been an easy road thus far.

Johnathan Kovacevic began the season on injured reserve (IR), following offseason knee surgery. Then the injuries started to accumulate, taking down a significant portion of the Devils’ blue line. They also recently lost veteran forward Connor Brown, whose absence has been heavily felt. However, the team continues to find ways to win through sheer grit and determination.

Devils Blue Line Provides the Backbone

The Devils’ blue line has been tested without Brett Pesce and Dougie Hamilton, particularly on special teams. Last week, Pesce was placed on IR and is expected to be out until at least Nov. 29. He played a large role on the penalty kill, blocking shots, retrieving pucks, and through defensive positioning. Last season, he averaged 21:19 ice time per game, recording the third-highest shorthanded minutes among Devils’ defenseman.

Similarly, Hamilton will miss at least a week with a lower-body injury sustained against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 6. He’s been the catalyst on the Devils’ power play, quarterbacking the first unit by creating rebound attempts and driving shots on goal.

To fill the void, the Devils recalled Colton White from the Utica Comets, who has been utilized on the third defensive pairing alongside Dennis Cholowski. But Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec have also taken on increased responsibilities, manning the first and second power-play units, and their offensive talents have stood out.

Hughes has been on the ice for 11 even-strength goals, has a 58.82 goals-for percentage (GF%) at 5-on-5, and 76 shot attempts with the man advantage. Nemec, on the other hand, has made key plays to keep the Devils alive. He has eight assists this season and played the hero against the New York Islanders on Monday with 4.7 seconds left in regulation, tying the game with his first goal of the season, before the team lost in overtime.

Devils Star Forwards Continue to Deliver

The Devils’ top-six forwards have been outstanding, helping the team flourish in the wake of so many roster gaps. Now that he’s fully healthy, Jack Hughes has exceeded expectations, with 18 points in 16 games. Averaging four shots on goal per game, he’s been an offensive powerhouse for the Devils, with ten goals and five points on the power play.

New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt celebrates his game-winning goal in overtime against the Montreal Canadiens (Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images)

Jesper Bratt has also been a dominant part of the Devils’ success, recording an expected goals percentage (xG%) of 63.26. He’s become the type of player who excels in any scenario, driving play for the top line. In fact, his two points against the Islanders allowed him to surpass Aaron Broten to rank ninth in franchise history in assists.

Timo Meier has also stepped up in the face of so many injuries. Not only does he have four points in his last four games, but he’s scored in crucial moments, including the game-tying goal in the Devils’ 4-3 win against the Canadiens. He then recorded a goal and an assist against the Islanders. Essentially, the Devils have ample talent on their top lines, which has allowed them to build confidence and momentum, even while missing essential players in the lineup.

Devils Penalty Kill Stays Strong

The Devils’ 85.7% success rate on the penalty kill ranks fifth in the NHL, allowing just seven goals this season. They killed off 26 of 27 penalties during their seven-game win streak at the start of October, and more recently, they killed 11 consecutive penalties — a sequence that the Islanders ended on Monday night.

But the team has had to overcome the challenge of not having Brown in the lineup. He leads the team with an average of 2:25 shorthanded minutes per game, and his maximum skating speed of 23.23 miles per hour ranks in the 97th percentile among NHL forwards. Luckily, New Jersey has risen to the occasion, with a combination of discipline, skill, and cohesion.

Related: Inside Dawson Mercer’s Hot Start for the Devils

The Devils have the best shorthanded percentage in the league (8.2%), largely due to another player who’s stepped up in a major way. Dawson Mercer leads the team with two shorthanded goals, both of which came during a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 1. He excels at forcing turnovers, and his defensive awareness is an asset.

Despite being tested early on, the team has banded together and limited opposing scoring chances on the penalty kill. Combined with their ability to generate offense shorthanded, New Jersey remains dangerous even when down a man.

Devils’ Priorities Moving Forward

Overall, the Devils’ recent success can be attributed to their all-around depth, which was an area of struggle in previous seasons. They possess ample star power they can rely on, along with a sturdy blue line featuring players who have embraced additional responsibilities, not to mention their special teams, which have also thrived without key players. The fact that the Devils have been able to hold their own without their starting lineup is yet another reason they could be Stanley Cup contenders this season.