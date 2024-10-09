Hurricanes Bringing “The Blake Show” to Raleighwood

It’s official, Jackson Blake made the opening night roster after all. What seemed like a potential paper move to “reassign” Blake to the American Hockey League (AHL) was just that. Following Monday’s 5 pm Eastern roster announcement, it seemed the 21-year-old forward would start the season with the Chicago Wolves. However, that was not the case as on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 8) the Carolina Hurricanes announced that they recalled Blake to the main roster. In an equal move, they reassigned defenseman Bryce Montgomery to the AHL. What does it mean now that Blake is on the main roster and more than likely in the opening night lineup?

Welcome to The Blake Show

Heading into training camp, it seemed that Blake was going to be the 3rd forward on the depth chart. However, as it went along, that was not the case. Throughout the preseason and camp, he has really established himself as someone who could break onto the opening night roster. While he had one goal and two points over the four preseason games he played in, the work he’s done during camp and the Rookie Showcase made a strong case for the 2024 Hobey Baker finalist to be someone the Canes could not be without to start the season. After scoring 22 goals and 60 points in 40 NCAA games with the University of North Dakota, it makes sense as to why he was recalled.

Blake has made himself into the type of player that head coach Rod Brind’Amour looks for within his system. What helps him stand out and be a lethal threat is his passing ability and what he can do with the puck on his stick. He has become an elite versatile playmaker who has tremendous puck-handling abilities and a high hockey IQ. Over camp and during the four preseason games, he has worked on his pro release and developed a more powerful shot. In doing so, he has found the back of the net with ease. Of course that was after building it over his last season with North Dakota.

It was evident that Blake was making coaches take notice of his impact on and off the puck. Back on Sept. 28 after their 5-4 loss in overtime to the Florida Panthers, Brind’Amour had high praise for the winger. He stated postgame, “He’s been maybe one of the better players, if you’re being honest about it. He’s very noticeable every shift. It’s not just shifts here and there. He had the bulk of the scoring chances and was around it. It felt like when he was out there something good might happen. He had his blemishes too like the rest of these young guys, but it was all from trying to put the puck in the net. He’s definitely a dynamic player and plays with a little grit too.”

What helped Blake get to this moment, well, he stated that he wanted to stay in the moment. He said while talking to the media, “Just be present. Every day is a good opportunity. Any time you’re with these guys, whether it be at this rookie tournament, preseason, or wherever, it’s a good opportunity. I’ve really been looking forward to this event and I know that no matter what happens here it’s going to be a positive.”

The approach has worked well for the forward who is set to make $905,833 in the second season of his current three-year entry-level contract. Barring any changes, expect Blake to be in the opening night lineup.

When it comes to the opening night lineup, this is what it could look like after the addition of Blake to the main roster:

Jack Roslovic – Sebastian Aho – Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov – Jesperi Kotkaniemi – Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook – Jordan Staal – William Carrier

Eric Robinson – Jack Drury – Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin – Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov – Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere – Sean Walker

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

While it would be ideal to see him in the top six, Jack Roslovic has played well enough to be on the top line with Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis. Furthermore, it’ll be tough to remove either Andrei Svechnikov or Martin Necas from the top-six. Truthfully, having Blake on the “fourth line”, since Brind’Amour doesn’t number his lines, is not a bad spot for him to be in. It could potentially change by Friday, Oct. 11, but having him alongside Eric Robinson and Jack Drury is a great option as well. Both of those guys have played in the league respectively for a few seasons and are players that Blake can lean on in his early career with the Hurricanes.

No matter how opening night shakes out, Blake has worked hard all offseason and has more than earned his spot with the Canes.

A Night to Remember

It’ll be a night to remember for Blake as he will more than likely get to experience his first opening night with the Hurricanes at home at the Lenovo Center. As someone who’s been to an opening night game, it is electric, especially in Raleigh at the Loudest House in the NHL with fellow Caniacs. He will always look back on this game with reverence as he hopes to play his first full pro season with the Canes. Friday night’s game will be a 7 pm Eastern on ESPN+/Hulu with Mike Maniscalco and Tripp Tracy on the radio call with 99.9 The Fan. Is it Oct. 11 yet?