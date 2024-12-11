Hurricanes Can Turn to Suzuki or Jost to Replace Possibly Injured Drury

On Tuesday night (Dec. 10), the Carolina Hurricanes were back in the win column after defeating the San Jose Sharks 3-2 for their 18th win of the season for an 18-9-1 record after 28 games this season. Despite the win, management will now have to make a big decision regarding the roster. During the game, forward Jack Drury blocked a puck with his hand, which ended his night.

When asked about Drury’s status after the game, head coach Rod Brind’Amour stated, “It’s not looking good.” He further added, “I’m assuming he’s going to be out for a while.”

This is a big loss for the Hurricanes, who are looking to snap out of the 4-5-1 funk they’ve been in over the 10 last games. Who will the team recall from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL) to replace Drury? There are two likely candidates who play center. Will they choose a veteran with NHL experience or give a long-awaited prospect the chance he’s been waiting for?

Who to Choose, Who to Choose?

Tyson Jost

Veteran Tyson Jost has already been called up this season when Seth Jarvis missed a few games due to an upper-body injury, and the team could rely on him again. In seven games with the Hurricanes this season, he has a goal – which he got in his first game on Nov. 11 against the Vegas Golden Knights. During his tenure with the Wolves this season, he has four goals and nine points in 14 games. He also has a shorthanded goal while shooting at a 10.8% clip with 37 shots. He is a minus-1, but he has also been a veteran presence on a young Wolves team that has won a fair number of games recently.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the Hurricanes bring him back. They are looking to add some center depth and someone who has done it before in the NHL so leaning to the veteran is the likely move since Jost has played 463 games during his career.

Ryan Suzuki poses with Rod Brind’Amour and Don Waddell after being selected by the Carolina Hurricanes (Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports)

However, if they think that Jost would be better served leading the young group in Chicago, management could recall a young player who has been fighting tooth and nail for his shot in the NHL. Maybe the 28th overall pick from the 2019 Draft has finally earned his opportunity.

Ryan Suzuki

It’s been a long journey for Ryan Suzuki. Since suffering his last injury in the last preseason game before the 2023-24 season, he has been fighting his way back to becoming one of the first call-ups when the need arises. This season, he leads the Wolves with 16 points in 20 games – 15 of them are assists, but he has been arguably their best and most consistent player. While his shooting percentage is only 2.9%, he is finding ways to stay on the ice and be productive for Cam Abbott’s side.

With only four penalty minutes, Suzuki has seen plenty of ice time in all situations, including both special teams. He is also a plus-4 with 34 shots to his name. He only scored one goal (a power-play marker), but that has not deterred him from being an impactful playmaker; he leads the team with .80 points per game this season. The only thing that might keep him from joining the Hurricanes lineup is his shooting percentage – the worst of his career. For a team that has had trouble scoring recently, could the Hurricanes see Suzuki have an intake shooting the puck more on the fourth line?

It makes sense to give him a shot since he has been playing well overall, with two assists on the power play, as the main distributor for the Wolves. The Hurricanes could use him on the fourth line, giving him a chance to win faceoffs in certain areas of the ice and distribute the puck to his linemates, whoever they might be. This could be the perfect time to see what Suzuki can do at the NHL level.

Will It be Jost or Suzuki?

As we wait for an update on Drury’s status, the Hurricanes have a big decision to make. Will they go back to the veteran they know in Jost or will they finally give Suzuki the chance he’s been waiting for? Both players offer a short-term solution to replace Drury until he is healthy. It will likely come down to the best fit. The team returns to the ice on Thursday, Dec. 12 for practice before they host the Ottawa Senators on Friday.