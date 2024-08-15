Hurricanes’ Seth Jarvis Will Crack Top-30 in Franchise Points This Season

What is there to say about Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis? The 22-year-old Winnipeg, Manitoba native had a career season during the 2023-24 campaign setting new highs in goals (33), assists (34), and points (67) while playing with a torn labrum and rotator cuff. He somehow managed to deal with those injuries after Game 15 into the season along with leading the team in power-play goals (13) and even led the team in goals (five) during the 2024 Playoffs with a broken finger. You can go on and on about how impressive Jarvis is already just three seasons into an already great career. He is currently a restricted free agent as he and the Hurricanes are trying to figure out what his contract extension will look like before going into the 2024-25 season. It is a foregone conclusion that he will be with the team this season and beyond, players like Jarvis don’t grow on trees and are on a trajectory of being a superstar player in the NHL like he has been.

Going into the 2024-25 season, Jarvis could be staring down more milestones within the organization as he sits 51st in all-time points for the Hurricanes with 146. He is only four behind Bates Battaglia (150) for 50th. However, he will without a doubt climb that ladder as the season goes along. When it is all said and done, Jarvis will cement himself into a spot higher than what anyone could predict for him just four seasons into his career.

Setting Sights on the Top 30

While Jarvis is sitting at 146 career points after three seasons, there is a 99% chance that he will finish his fourth season in the top 30 for the Hurricanes in all-time franchise points. The player sitting in spot number 30 is Mike Rogers who has 210 points after playing two seasons for the Hartford Whalers (1979-80 and 1980-81). Rogers’ 210 only puts Jarvis 64 points shy of tying that number. After eclipsing 65-plus points during the previous season, while injured, it is not a foregone conclusion that he can hit 65 points again to claim the 30th spot from Rogers.

Jarvis discussed how he felt during the 2023-24 season while playing injured, “It’s almost like having that little injury in the back of my mind freed me up a little bit. Just because I knew if I could play through this, I could block a shot or whatever and I’ll be okay. I think it made me play a little more fearless knowing that I could play through that kind of pain and still have success.”

The ability to use that as a motivator shows who Jarvis is as a player and a person. Being able to play through a torn labrum and rotator cuff, followed up by a broken finger in the playoffs versus the New York Islanders shows that nothing will slow him down. If he can play over 60-plus games injured plus playoffs while putting up numbers like that, what can he do while healthy?

Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

After the season before (2022-23), which felt like a down season, Jarvis enjoyed seeing a bounce back to his game during this past season, “I was proud with the bounce back season. Being able to capitalize more was nice. It felt more natural again to score. Coming from junior, scoring, losing it a bit, then being able to find it again and have success was really good for my confidence.” The 39-point season in his second year in the NHL was mainly seeing him focus on growing the defensive side of his game to fit more into head coach Rod Brind’Amour’s system. All of that hard work stemmed from what the team and fans saw during the career season for the forward who has been a fan favorite since making the roster out of camp back in 2021.

Throughout the 2023-24 season, it was clear Brind’amour trusted Jarvis as he was placed in any situation for the Hurricanes no matter when. When a franchise legend in Brind’amour trusts you to be on the power play and penalty kill while being a go-to guy anywhere on the ice for even-strength play, that means something. So much so that he even tied for the team lead in shorthanded goals (two) for the season with Jaccob Slavin along with the aforementioned power-play goals and goals during the playoffs.

With all of that being said, Jarvis has a legitimate shot to get 65 points during the 2024-25 season to have 211 for his career. However, if he achieves 71, he might have a chance to pass Tuomo Ruutu for the 29th spot. No matter how it shakes out, he will undoubtedly be within the top 30 for all-time points for the Hurricanes after his first four seasons in the NHL. That begs the question though, where could he be after five seasons?

Only the Beginning

While there is much more to the story of Jarvis with the Hurricanes, it is fun watching him grow into the superstar player that he will be when all is said and done. It is more than likely that he will be in the top 30 all-time in points, but could he reach the top 20 after five seasons in the league? Justin Williams sits at 20th with 316 points, 170 more than Jarvis. However, Slavin isn’t too far behind Williams who has 272, just a mere 44 away. There is a good chance Slavin might have the 20th spot when the 2024-25 season is over. That being said, Jarvis would need to have two 85-point seasons (2024-25 and 2025-26) to reach that mark. It is doable, but a tall order for someone who just set a new high of 67 points while playing injured.

However, if he plays well with his linemates Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov while still getting time on the power play and penalty kill, there could be a case for him getting to striking distance of the top 20 all-time in points by the end of season five with the Hurricanes. It will be a journey to watch for the team and the fans as they get to experience the rise of the superstar, Seth Jarvis.