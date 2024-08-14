Caesars Sportsbook Legal States 2024: Where is Caesars Available in the US?

There’s no mistaking the Caesars brand. It’s one of the most notable casinos in the United States. Since 2020, Caesars has been offering its sports betting services online through the Caesars Sportsbook app or website.

Caesars Sportsbook is legal in 20 US states and Washington D.C. This article will tell you exactly where it’s legal and what Caesars offers in your state.

Caesars Sportsbook Legal States

In 2018, a Supreme Court ruling repealed PASPA (Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act), legalizing online sports betting. PASPA had limited sports betting to Nevada under the pretext that it could be used for money laundering and cause serious problems.

Now, it’s up to each state to determine its own laws regarding the legality of sports betting. That means even more states could legalize sports betting in the near future. If that happens, Caesars will likely expand to more states.

For now, these are all of the US states where Caesars Sportsbook operates.

State Online Sportsbook Sportsbook Launch Date Retail Partner Online Casino DFS Arizona Yes Sept 2021 Diamondbacks No No Colorado Yes May 2020 Isle Casino Hotel No No Illinois Yes Sept 2020 Grand Victoria Casino No No Indiana Yes May 2020 Horseshoe Hammond Casino No No Iowa Yes Sept 2020 Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino No No Kansas Yes Sept 2022 Kansas Crossing Casino & Hotel No No Louisiana Yes Jan 2022 Harrah’s New Orleans No No Maryland Yes Nov 2022 Horseshoe Baltimore Casino No No Michigan Yes Aug 2021 Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel Yes No Nevada Yes Aug 2021 Caesars Las Vegas No No New Jersey Yes Sept 2020 Monmouth Park Yes No New York Yes Jan 2022 Oneida Indian Nation No No Ohio Yes Jan 2023 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse No No Pennsylvania Yes March 2020 Harrah’s Casino Yes No Tennessee Yes Nov 2020 None No No Virginia Yes Feb 2021 Caesars Virginia No No West Virginia Yes Oct 2021 Mountaineer Casino Yes No Washington D.C. Yes Aug 2021 Washington Capitals, Baltimore Ravens No No Wyoming Yes Aug 2022 None No No

Caesars Casino Legal States

Caesars Casino is currently available online in only four states through the Caesars Casino app or website. The states are:

Michigan

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

West Virginia

It’s a shame that the Caesars Casino app isn’t available in more states because Caesars has one of the best casino apps on the market. Caesars Sportsbook is also legal in each of these four states.

Caesars DFS Legal States

Although there is no Caesars fantasy sports yet, Caesars did invest in the DFS app SuperDraft. It’s possible that if Caesars sees a nice return on their investment that they could venture into the world of DFS using their own brand.

However, with the DFS market heavily dominated by FanDuel and DraftKings, they’d be pretty late to the party.

Where is Caesars Sportsbook Not Available?

There are only a handful of states that have legalized sports betting that Caesars doesn’t operate in. Delaware for example had an exclusive deal with BetRivers for online sports betting rights. The concern was that having multiple sports betting sites could take money away from the state lottery. However, legislation recently passed allowing up to six online bookmakers to operate in the state.

Likewise, Florida has an exclusive deal with Hard Rock Bet since it is owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. As for the other states, Caesars either can’t operate there or has chosen not to launch there for various reasons.

Here are all of the states where Caesars Sportsbook isn’t available:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

California

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Maine

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Mexico

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Oregon

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Washington

Wisconsin

State Sportsbook Launch Date Arizona Sept 2021 Colorado May 2020 Illinois Sept 2020 Indiana May 2020 Iowa Sept 2020 Kansas Sept 2022 Louisiana Jan 2022 Maryland Nov 2022 Michigan Aug 2021 Nevada Aug 2021 New Jersey Sept 2020 New York Jan 2022 Ohio Jan 2023 Pennsylvania March 2020 Tennessee Nov 2020 Virginia Feb 2021 West Virginia Oct 2021 Washington D.C. Aug 2021 Wyoming Aug 2022

Why Haven’t All States Legalized Sports Betting?

There are currently 38 states that have legalized sports betting, each has its own terms under which sports betting can be done in the state. None of the states allow betting on high school sports. Some don’t even allow betting on college sports (Oregon and Tennessee). Others don’t allow betting on in-state teams (D.C, NH, NJ, NY, RI, CT, DE, IL, ME, MA, SD, WA, WI, and VT).

These restrictions are believed to mitigate the negative aspects of gambling for local residents.

States Benefit Greatly from Taxing Sports Betting

The incentives are undeniable for state governments to legalize sports betting. They can tax winnings and use the money for things like improving infrastructure, education programs, or helping communities. Some of the taxes they collect fund gambling help programs, making it easier for people to get help if they need it.

New York has the highest tax on sports betting at 51%. They also bring in the most tax revenue from sports betting.

The states that haven’t legalized sports betting yet are taking note. Some of them fear the risk of increased gambling addiction. Others are against gambling for moral reasons. And some are simply still in the process of working through legislation.

Which States Have Pending Sports Betting Legislation?

Out of the remaining 12 states where sports betting is still illegal, a handful of them could legalize sports betting soon. The two states that are most likely to be next are Oklahoma and Georgia. State legislators have been warming up to the idea as they watch tax revenue soar higher and higher each year in their neighboring states.

Missouri, Minnesota and South Carolina will likely take more time but the idea of legal sports betting is beginning to gain traction there. However, legislation for sports betting typically requires bipartisan agreements among state senators and representatives, which doesn’t come easily.

Lawmakers in California, Texas, and Alabama haven’t entertained the idea of legal sports betting much. Residents in those states are out of luck for the time being.

About Caesars Sportsbook

The beginnings of Caesars can be traced all the way back to 1966 when Caesars Palace opened its doors in Las Vegas. In 1973 Eldorado Resorts was founded and eventually acquired the Caesars brand, naming it Caesars Entertainment. Under this name, Caesars now owns over 50 properties.

In 2020, Caesars Entertainment bought a European sportsbook called William Hill. Caesars sold off William Hill’s European assets to 888 Holdings, and then rebranded the online sportsbook as Caesars Sportsbook.

Today, Caesars is one of the top online sportsbooks in the US. And it’s still growing thanks to an attractive welcome bonus, a quality user experience, and features that cater to NFL fans, such as in-app live streaming and NFL odds boosts.

How to Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook in Your State

Signing up is easy. First, make sure you’re located in one of the Caesars Sportsbook states and that you’re 21 or older. If so, follow these steps:

Caesars Sportsbook Retail Locations

There are retail partners for almost all of the Caesars Sportsbook legal states. See the table below for a complete list of retail locations in Caesars Legal states.

State Retail Partner Arizona Diamondbacks Colorado Isle Casino Hotel Illinois Grand Victoria Casino Indiana Horseshoe Hammond Casino Iowa Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino Kansas Kansas Crossing Casino & Hotel Louisiana Harrah’s New Orleans Maryland Horseshoe Baltimore Casino Michigan Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel Nevada Caesars Las Vegas New Jersey Monmouth Park New York Oneida Indian Nation Ohio Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Pennsylvania Harrah’s Casino Tennessee None Virginia Caesars Virginia West Virginia Mountaineer Casino Washington D.C. Washington Capitals, Baltimore Ravens Wyoming None

Caesars Sportsbook Legal States – FAQ

Q: Where is Caesars Sportsbook legal?

A: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, NV, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY and D.C.

Q: When will Caesars Sportsbook be legal in my state?

A: Caesars Sportsbook is currently available in 20 US states plus Washington D.C. However, it could expand to other states in the near future. There is no telling exactly when though.

Q: Is Caesars Sportsbook legit?

A: Yes, Caesars is widely known and well-trusted by sports bettors across the US

Q: What’s the age requirement for Caesars Sportsbook legal states?

A: 21 years old is the age requirement for Caesars Legal states