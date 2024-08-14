Caesars Sportsbook Legal States 2024: Where is Caesars Available in the US?

There’s no mistaking the Caesars brand. It’s one of the most notable casinos in the United States. Since 2020, Caesars has been offering its sports betting services online through the Caesars Sportsbook app or website.
Caesars Sportsbook is legal in 20 US states and Washington D.C. This article will tell you exactly where it’s legal and what Caesars offers in your state.
Caesars Sportsbook Legal States
In 2018, a Supreme Court ruling repealed PASPA (Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act), legalizing online sports betting. PASPA had limited sports betting to Nevada under the pretext that it could be used for money laundering and cause serious problems.
Now, it’s up to each state to determine its own laws regarding the legality of sports betting. That means even more states could legalize sports betting in the near future. If that happens, Caesars will likely expand to more states.
For now, these are all of the US states where Caesars Sportsbook operates.
|State
|Online Sportsbook
|Sportsbook Launch Date
|Retail Partner
|Online Casino
|DFS
|Arizona
|Yes
|Sept 2021
|Diamondbacks
|No
|No
|Colorado
|Yes
|May 2020
|Isle Casino Hotel
|No
|No
|Illinois
|Yes
|Sept 2020
|Grand Victoria Casino
|No
|No
|Indiana
|Yes
|May 2020
|Horseshoe Hammond Casino
|No
|No
|Iowa
|Yes
|Sept 2020
|Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino
|No
|No
|Kansas
|Yes
|Sept 2022
|Kansas Crossing Casino & Hotel
|No
|No
|Louisiana
|Yes
|Jan 2022
|Harrah’s New Orleans
|No
|No
|Maryland
|Yes
|Nov 2022
|Horseshoe Baltimore Casino
|No
|No
|Michigan
|Yes
|Aug 2021
|Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel
|Yes
|No
|Nevada
|Yes
|Aug 2021
|Caesars Las Vegas
|No
|No
|New Jersey
|Yes
|Sept 2020
|Monmouth Park
|Yes
|No
|New York
|Yes
|Jan 2022
|Oneida Indian Nation
|No
|No
|Ohio
|Yes
|Jan 2023
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|No
|No
|Pennsylvania
|Yes
|March 2020
|Harrah’s Casino
|Yes
|No
|Tennessee
|Yes
|Nov 2020
|None
|No
|No
|Virginia
|Yes
|Feb 2021
|Caesars Virginia
|No
|No
|West Virginia
|Yes
|Oct 2021
|Mountaineer Casino
|Yes
|No
|Washington D.C.
|Yes
|Aug 2021
|Washington Capitals, Baltimore Ravens
|No
|No
|Wyoming
|Yes
|Aug 2022
|None
|No
|No
Caesars Casino Legal States
Caesars Casino is currently available online in only four states through the Caesars Casino app or website. The states are:
- Michigan
- New Jersey
- Pennsylvania
- West Virginia
It’s a shame that the Caesars Casino app isn’t available in more states because Caesars has one of the best casino apps on the market. Caesars Sportsbook is also legal in each of these four states.
Caesars DFS Legal States
Although there is no Caesars fantasy sports yet, Caesars did invest in the DFS app SuperDraft. It’s possible that if Caesars sees a nice return on their investment that they could venture into the world of DFS using their own brand.
However, with the DFS market heavily dominated by FanDuel and DraftKings, they’d be pretty late to the party.
Where is Caesars Sportsbook Not Available?
There are only a handful of states that have legalized sports betting that Caesars doesn’t operate in. Delaware for example had an exclusive deal with BetRivers for online sports betting rights. The concern was that having multiple sports betting sites could take money away from the state lottery. However, legislation recently passed allowing up to six online bookmakers to operate in the state.
Likewise, Florida has an exclusive deal with Hard Rock Bet since it is owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. As for the other states, Caesars either can’t operate there or has chosen not to launch there for various reasons.
Here are all of the states where Caesars Sportsbook isn’t available:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arkansas
- California
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Maine
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- New Hampshire
- New Mexico
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Washington
- Wisconsin
Caesars Sportsbook Launch Dates
For anyone wondering where is Caesars Sportsbook legal and when did it launch there, here’s a complete table below.
|State
|Sportsbook Launch Date
|Arizona
|Sept 2021
|Colorado
|May 2020
|Illinois
|Sept 2020
|Indiana
|May 2020
|Iowa
|Sept 2020
|Kansas
|Sept 2022
|Louisiana
|Jan 2022
|Maryland
|Nov 2022
|Michigan
|Aug 2021
|Nevada
|Aug 2021
|New Jersey
|Sept 2020
|New York
|Jan 2022
|Ohio
|Jan 2023
|Pennsylvania
|March 2020
|Tennessee
|Nov 2020
|Virginia
|Feb 2021
|West Virginia
|Oct 2021
|Washington D.C.
|Aug 2021
|Wyoming
|Aug 2022
Why Haven’t All States Legalized Sports Betting?
There are currently 38 states that have legalized sports betting, each has its own terms under which sports betting can be done in the state. None of the states allow betting on high school sports. Some don’t even allow betting on college sports (Oregon and Tennessee). Others don’t allow betting on in-state teams (D.C, NH, NJ, NY, RI, CT, DE, IL, ME, MA, SD, WA, WI, and VT).
These restrictions are believed to mitigate the negative aspects of gambling for local residents.
States Benefit Greatly from Taxing Sports Betting
The incentives are undeniable for state governments to legalize sports betting. They can tax winnings and use the money for things like improving infrastructure, education programs, or helping communities. Some of the taxes they collect fund gambling help programs, making it easier for people to get help if they need it.
New York has the highest tax on sports betting at 51%. They also bring in the most tax revenue from sports betting.
The states that haven’t legalized sports betting yet are taking note. Some of them fear the risk of increased gambling addiction. Others are against gambling for moral reasons. And some are simply still in the process of working through legislation.
Which States Have Pending Sports Betting Legislation?
Out of the remaining 12 states where sports betting is still illegal, a handful of them could legalize sports betting soon. The two states that are most likely to be next are Oklahoma and Georgia. State legislators have been warming up to the idea as they watch tax revenue soar higher and higher each year in their neighboring states.
Missouri, Minnesota and South Carolina will likely take more time but the idea of legal sports betting is beginning to gain traction there. However, legislation for sports betting typically requires bipartisan agreements among state senators and representatives, which doesn’t come easily.
Lawmakers in California, Texas, and Alabama haven’t entertained the idea of legal sports betting much. Residents in those states are out of luck for the time being.
About Caesars Sportsbook
The beginnings of Caesars can be traced all the way back to 1966 when Caesars Palace opened its doors in Las Vegas. In 1973 Eldorado Resorts was founded and eventually acquired the Caesars brand, naming it Caesars Entertainment. Under this name, Caesars now owns over 50 properties.
In 2020, Caesars Entertainment bought a European sportsbook called William Hill. Caesars sold off William Hill’s European assets to 888 Holdings, and then rebranded the online sportsbook as Caesars Sportsbook.
Today, Caesars is one of the top online sportsbooks in the US. And it’s still growing thanks to an attractive welcome bonus, a quality user experience, and features that cater to NFL fans, such as in-app live streaming and NFL odds boosts.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
Caesars sportsbook promo code is USBETFULL. This gets you a no-sweat first bet up to $1000.
So if you deposit $300 and place all of it on a money line bet for example, and that bet loses, you’d get $300 in bonus bets credited to your account within three days. Those bonus bets would then be valid for one week and could be used on any sports market you choose.
How to Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook in Your State
Signing up is easy. First, make sure you’re located in one of the Caesars Sportsbook states and that you’re 21 or older. If so, follow these steps:
- Install the Caesars Sportsbook app on your phone or visit the main site
- Select your state from the list
- Click ’Get Started’
- Type in your email address and promo code USBETFULL
- Verify your information and continue through the next steps
- You can make a deposit after your account has been created
Caesars Sportsbook Retail Locations
There are retail partners for almost all of the Caesars Sportsbook legal states. See the table below for a complete list of retail locations in Caesars Legal states.
|State
|Retail Partner
|Arizona
|Diamondbacks
|Colorado
|Isle Casino Hotel
|Illinois
|Grand Victoria Casino
|Indiana
|Horseshoe Hammond Casino
|Iowa
|Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino
|Kansas
|Kansas Crossing Casino & Hotel
|Louisiana
|Harrah’s New Orleans
|Maryland
|Horseshoe Baltimore Casino
|Michigan
|Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel
|Nevada
|Caesars Las Vegas
|New Jersey
|Monmouth Park
|New York
|Oneida Indian Nation
|Ohio
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|Pennsylvania
|Harrah’s Casino
|Tennessee
|None
|Virginia
|Caesars Virginia
|West Virginia
|Mountaineer Casino
|Washington D.C.
|Washington Capitals, Baltimore Ravens
|Wyoming
|None
Caesars Sportsbook Legal States – FAQ
Q: Where is Caesars Sportsbook legal?
A: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, NV, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY and D.C.
Q: When will Caesars Sportsbook be legal in my state?
A: Caesars Sportsbook is currently available in 20 US states plus Washington D.C. However, it could expand to other states in the near future. There is no telling exactly when though.
Q: Is Caesars Sportsbook legit?
A: Yes, Caesars is widely known and well-trusted by sports bettors across the US
Q: What’s the age requirement for Caesars Sportsbook legal states?
A: 21 years old is the age requirement for Caesars Legal states