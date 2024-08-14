Daily Hockey Trivia – Rookie Goals, Shutouts & Father/Son Duos

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for Aug. 14, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Daily Hockey Trivia (The Hockey Writers)

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1: How Many Goals Did Teemu Selanne Score As A Rookie?

a) 59

b) 67

c) 75

d) 76

Question 2: George Hainsworth Set Holds The Record For The Most Shutouts In One Season, How Many Did He Have?

a) 12

b) 14

c) 17

d) 22

Question 3: Who Is The Only Father/Son Duo To Win The Hart Trophy?

a) Gordie/Mark Howe

b) Bobby/Brett Hull

c) Scotty/Stan Bowman

d) Keith/Matthew Tkachuk

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: d) 76 – Teemu Selanne holds the NHL record for the most goals as a rookie with 76 with the Winnipeg Jets in 1992-93.

Q2 Answer: d) 22 – George Hainsworth has the NHL record for the most shutouts in a single season with 22. He did this with the Montreal Canadiens in the 1928-29 season.

Q3 Answer: b) Bobby/Brett Hull – The only father/son duo to win the NHL’s Hart Memorial Trophy belongs to Bobby and Brett Hull. Bobby won the award in the 1964-65 and 1965-66 seasons, and his son Brett won the award in the 1991-92 season.

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia.