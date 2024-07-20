Hurricanes 2024 Offseason Wishlist Item #2: Re-Sign Seth Jarvis

As we draw near to August, news has slowed considerably around the NHL. Outside of signings here and there, not much is going on. Regarding the Carolina Hurricanes, though, it seems like there is always news. Over the last week, the team and Evgeny Kuznetsov mutually agreed to part ways to terminate his contract through unconditional waivers. Furthermore, they re-signed Jack Drury to a two-year deal to lock him up through the 2025-26 season. The team is not quite done yet as general manager Eric Tulsky and assistant general manager Darren Yorke still have some roster configuring before the home opener on Oct. 11.

That being said, they have two players who are restricted free agents (RFAs) who need to be signed. As of right now, Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas are still not under contract with the latter taking the Hurricanes to arbitration. While most of the news has been around Necas and what the Hurricanes are going to do with him, it is Jarvis who needs to be taken care of first. Just like the Drury wishlist piece, it’s only fitting to do one for the player fans call “Jarvy.”

Extending Seth Jarvis

The 22-year-old Winnipeg, Manitoba native had a career season with the Hurricanes during 2023-24, tallying 33 goals and 67 points in 81 games during the regular season. What’s even more impressive is that he did it while having a torn labrum and rotator cuff. Being able to do normal things while injured is tough, but to play over 60-plus NHL games while injured is otherworldly. Furthermore, he even played 11 playoff games, recording five goals and four assists for nine points, even with a broken finger in the First Round versus the New York Islanders. It is safe to say Jarvis did not want to miss the season he and the Hurricanes were having.

Jarvis currently is an RFA but is not arbitration-eligible. His entry-level contract with the Hurricanes has expired, on which he made $894,000 per season. AFP Analytics has two projections for Jarvis’ next contract with the Hurricanes: one projection for a short-term deal and the other for a long-term deal.

Long-term: seven-year, $55.478 million ($7.925 million annual average value (AAV)

Short-term: three-year, $19.021 million ($6.34 million AAV)

If the Hurricanes manage to work either deal, it’ll be a win-win for both sides. A bridge deal could work because Jarvis’ next contract after would put him in the same age range Sebastian Aho was when he got his eight-year deal. However, a long-term deal at 22 years old makes sense as well because it is important to keep him a Hurricane for life. A seven or eight-year deal will take him to either 29 or 30 years old and then at that point, he will be looking for his last contract. Either way, it is a no-brainer for the Hurricanes to give Jarvis an extension, especially after the career he’s already had. He just finished the third season of his NHL career and as mentioned before, he’s only 22 and coming off a career-high in points. There is no wrong way of going about giving him an extension but he undoubtedly deserves one.

Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Reflecting back on the previous offseason in 2023, it was clear in the Hurricanes exit interviews that Jarvis wanted to go into the 2023-24 season with a different mindset. Jarvis stated in his exit interview, “Getting stronger is always going to help. I’m tired of being pushed around, I want to fight back a little bit. Hopefully, in three months, I can put on some good weight and muscle. I just want to be a better person, a better human, and a better player. I think that all ties into taking care of myself, my mental health, and being ready for next year.” Just by reading that quote from last offseason and seeing where we are a year later, it is safe to say he made good on his statement, went on to have a career season, and deserves a massive payday.

The 13th-overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft has progressed exponentially over three seasons in Carolina. He saw his ice time go from 13:53 in 2021-22 to 16:12 in 2022-23 and to 18:45 during in 2023-24. Furthermore, his overall 200-foot game has gotten better, and is someone head coach Rod Brind’Amour can put out in all situations. He accumulated 13 power play goals (leading the team) and tied Jaccob Slavin with two shorthanded goals. After the season he had, Jarvis has more than proven that he is a rising superstar in the NHL and should be paid as such.

Show Jarvis the Money

When it is all said and done, Jarvis should get all the money he deserves. If he wants to take a deal that helps him and the team like Slavin did, then all the power to the 22-year-old star. An eight-year, $8 million AAV deal could work for both sides. Even a five-year, $5.5 to $6 million could be doable as well. No matter how it shakes out, Jarvis should be a Hurricane for life and the deal should be done sooner than later. Jarvis technically has until Dec. 1 to sign a contract but it’s doubtful it will go that far. He loves hockey and the team in Carolina. A deal will be done before training camp even starts, and now it’s all about Jarvis and the Hurricanes working out the term and the AAV. One thing is for certain, fans will see Jarvis in a Hurricanes jersey come Oct. 11 versus the Tampa Bay Lightning to begin the 2024-25 season.