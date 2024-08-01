Hurricanes Surprise Eric Staal With Jersey Retirement After 1-Day Contract Deal

As the calendar draws closer to August, there is some stuff to celebrate, especially if you’re Eric Staal, the Carolina Hurricanes, and the fanbase. On Tuesday, July 30, the Hurricanes announced on socials that the former captain and Stanley Cup Champion signed a one-day contract to retire with the team to bring an end to an 18-year career. He spent the first 12 seasons with the team who drafted him second overall in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft. Staal thought it was just a normal conference call over Zoom with general manager Eric Tulsky, head coach and former teammate Rod Brind’Amour, and some of the front office. However, that was not the case as the Hurricanes surprised Eric with more news that his wife Tanya had to help them keep. While reading the one-day contract, the team informed him that his #12 will be retired and will be lifted into the rafters at PNC Arena during the 2024-25 season.

He will be joining teammates Brind’amour and Glen Wesley along with Ron Francis as the four players to have their numbers retired by the organization. The legacy that Staal left on and off the ice shows how well deserving he is of the honor to see the #12 go right beside the #17, #2, and #10 high above the ice for seasons to come.

Staal Left a Legacy in Carolina

After spending 12 seasons in Carolina (2003-04 to 2015-16) Staal has cemented himself as one of the best players to ever wear a Hurricanes jersey. If there was a Mount Rushmore of Hurricanes players, he would more times than not be on that mountain. He played 909 games for the franchise before being traded to the New York Rangers during the 2015-16 season and the stats he left behind shows why he is one of the best in terms of being a productive forward.

Since the relocation, the now-retired Staal finished his career ranked first for the Hurricanes in team history in:

Goals (322)

Assists (453)

Points (775)

Games played (909)

Power-play goals (105)

Power-play points (252)

Hat tricks (13)

Staal played in 1,365 career games in the NHL tallying 455 goals and 908 assists for 1,063 points. There is a good chance Staal could head into the Hockey Hall of Fame with a resume like that which includes a Stanley Cup victory. During that Stanley Cup run in the 2005-06 season that saw him become the only 100-point player for the Hurricanes, he accumulated nine goals and 28 points to lead that team. Furthermore, he even went on to record at least a point in 20 of the 25 playoff contests. If that is not impressive enough, he is the only player in franchise history — Hurricanes and Hartford Whalers — to be selected for four consecutive NHL All-Star Games (2007-09, 2011) while also earning All-Star MVP honors in 2008.

Carolina Hurricanes Eric Staal – Photo By Andy Martin Jr

Being the humble guy he is, he first had to thank everyone who helped him along the way in his 18-year career, saying “I want to thank my family, former teammates, coaches, and staff members who played a role in helping me live my dream, playing in the NHL. I will forever treasure the memories and friendships made during my 18 years in the world’s best league.” The Hurricanes weren’t the only team he played for as Staal was in 311 games for the Minnesota Wild tallying 240 points over that span. He had many people to thank for the career he managed to forge.

When asked about hearing his number be retired by the team, Staal stated, “From the time I arrived in Raleigh at 18 years old and throughout my 12 years there, I felt the love and support of the fans and organization in a way that will always feel special to me. There was no doubt in my mind that when it became time to hang up my skates, I would want to retire as a Carolina Hurricane. To now also know that the team is retiring my #12 is truly humbling and I am extremely grateful and honored.”

A career played with honor, respect and hard work



Eric Staal's number 12 is headed to the rafters in Raleigh pic.twitter.com/4HhWT453mG — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) July 30, 2024

The last time the Hurricanes retired a number, Brind’Amour’s #17 in 2011, so it is fitting Staal will be the next one to get his number memorialized forever. There will be no doubt it will be an emotional night when the Hurricanes lift the #12 into the rafters at PNC Arena. There has been no confirmation of when it will happen, but we do know that sometime during the season, Staal will be honored by the team.

When asked about the legacy Staal left on the ice with the Hurricanes and off the ice with the Staal Family Foundation (to support children battling cancer), general manager Tulsky stated, “Eric is a uniquely central figure in franchise history. Throughout his time in the Triangle, he made an immeasurable impact on his teammates, the organization, and the community. We look forward to raising number 12 to the rafters and celebrating the career of a man who has meant so much to hockey fans in North Carolina.”

Staal has left a lasting legacy in the triangle on and off the ice. He will now forever be remembered with his #12 next to some other greats within the Hurricanes’ history books and lore. No one deserved this honor more than him, and we all know that his jersey retirement ceremony will be emotional and will have lots of great stories from former teammates, just ask Cam Ward and Justin Williams when they were placed into the Hurricanes Hall of Fame. One has to believe Erik Cole and Chad LaRose will have great stories to tell that night.

Who Is Next to Have a Jersey Retirement?

Since it has been 13 years between Brind’Amour and Staal getting their jersey retirements, will we see another decade-long stretch before someone else’s number gets retired? Some believe that Cam Ward’s #30 was going to be retired since no one has worn it since he retired after the 2018-29 season. However, he is in the Hurricanes Hall of Fame so it’ll be interesting if that will happen. Maybe one day when their careers are done, we could see Jordan Staal join his brother in the rafters along with Sebastian Aho and Jaccob Slavin. Other than that, are there any other players past or present who can get that honor? Only time will tell.

Either way, all that matters is that Eric Staal will have his night to be showered with love from the team and fans. He more than deserved the honor to have his number retired and there will be no dry eyes in the arena on that night when the #12 joins the #17, #2, and #10.

Congratulations Eric Staal. You are a Carolina Hurricane for life.