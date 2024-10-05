Carolina Hurricanes’ Top 5 Russian Prospects: September 2024

Several Carolina Hurricanes prospects hit the ice during the first month of the regular season in Russia—let’s take a look at who had the best start!

5. Alexander Rykov, Forward, 2005 (Traktor Chelyabinsk)

The 2023 NHL Draft fifth-round pick has shown his potential in the Supreme Hockey League (VHL) despite limited opportunities as he only played his first game on Sept. 26. He has managed to score points in the pro league and earn significant ice time, demonstrating his ability to compete at this level. In early October, Alexander Rykov already found the back of the net, indicating a strong start to the season despite missing time.

Alexander Rykov, Traktor Chelyabinsk (Photo credit: Traktor Chelyabinsk )

His performance suggests that he is poised for a successful season in the VHL. While a call-up to the Kontinental Hockey League’s (KHL’s) Traktor Chelyabinsk team would be a significant achievement, it may be challenging given the team’s stacked roster. Nonetheless, Rykov’s consistent play and ability to seize opportunities make him a valuable asset for his team which, however, is a pure developmental team so it’s difficult to imagine that they will go deep in the playoffs.

4. Alexander Siryatsky, Defenseman, 2006 (Metallurg Magnitogorsk)

A promising defenseman, Alexander Siryatsky, was a 2024 fourth-round pick for the Canes and had a good September despite not making the KHL roster with the Metallurg Magnitogorsk. His performance in the VHL and Junior Hockey League (MHL) has been noteworthy, showcasing his potential and skill on the ice. In the MHL, Siryatsky has been a standout player, averaging over 20 minutes of ice time per game. This significant amount of playing time has allowed him to develop his game further and contribute effectively to his team’s success.

In the VHL, Siryatsky has also made his mark, averaging around 10-12 minutes of ice time per game. Despite the limited minutes, he has managed to score points at the professional level, demonstrating his ability to compete and excel against more experienced players. His consistent performance in both leagues has not gone unnoticed, and it is very likely that he will soon receive a call-up to Metallurg’s main roster.

3. Vladimir Grudinin, Defenseman, 2003 (Severstal Cherepovets)

Vladimir Grudinin has been a key player for his team this season so far. Averaging around 19 minutes of ice time per game, the D-man has been a reliable presence on the blue line. He recently notched his first goal of the season in a game against the Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod – that was his 100th KHL appearance. Despite the Severstal Cherepovets‘ struggles in the latter half of the month, Grudinin—who was a fifth-round pick back in 2022—has continued to showcase solid hockey.

Vladimir Grudinin, playing in his 100th KHL game, gets Severstal’s tying goal! pic.twitter.com/fkgVOEpWUx — Canes Prospects (@CanesProspects) September 18, 2024

His defensive play has been commendable, and he has been instrumental in Severstal’s playoff hunt. While a bit more production from him would be welcome, his contributions on both ends of the ice were critical for his team. As the season progresses, Grudinin’s role will likely become even more significant, and his continued development will be essential for Severstal’s success.

2. Alexander Nikishin, Defenseman, 2001 (SKA St. Petersburg)

The defenseman keeps on being a key player for SKA St. Petersburg and has made a significant impact despite missing the season opener due to injury. In the seven games following his return, Alexander Nikishin has accumulated four points (one goal and three assists), showcasing his offensive capabilities. His impressive performance is further highlighted by his plus-5 differential during this span, indicating his strong defensive play as well.

Nikishin often logs over 25 minutes of ice time per game, underscoring his importance to the team. His ability to contribute both offensively and defensively makes him a valuable asset for SKA, a team known for having one of the most stacked rosters in the league. With Nikishin playing top minutes, SKA is well-positioned for a deep playoff run as he will undoubtedly play a central role.

1. Nikita Artamonov, Forward, 2005 (Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod)

Nikita Artamonov has been a standout player for Torpedo in September, amassing 11 points (six goals and five assists) in 12 games. His performance included an impressive six-game scoring streak, highlighting his offensive prowess. Despite Torpedo’s rocky start to the season, Artamonov’s contributions have been instrumental in the team’s recent success, helping them secure four consecutive wins.

Nikita Artamonov, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Artamonov’s ability to consistently find the back of the net and set up his teammates has made him a critical player for Torpedo. His strong play has not only boosted the team’s morale but also positioned him as one of the top scorers. After a solid rookie campaign, Artamonov, who was drafted last summer in the second round, is primed for a breakout season, and his recent performances suggest he is ready to take on an even more significant role as the season unfolds. Most recently, Artamonov was recognized as #2 U23 player in the KHL for the regular season’s opening month, trailing only Buffalo Sabres’ draftee Prokhor Poltapov.

HMs: Timur Kol, Defenseman, 2006 – limited ice time and no production; Andrei Krutov, Forward, 2006 – has only scored at the junior level; Stanislav Yarovoy, Forward, 2003 – could do better, especially on the score sheet, but he’s enjoying some good ice time.