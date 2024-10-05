Vancouver Canucks’ 5 Best-Case Scenarios for 2024-25

As the Vancouver Canucks enter the 2024-25 NHL season, optimism surrounds the team, fueled by solid offseason moves and the development of their young core. The team’s challenging seasons are now in the rear-view mirror, and fans are excited to see if the pieces can finally cement together for another strong playoff push.

Last season was a surprise but in the most positive direction. Can this season move the needle forward yet again?

While there are still question marks, there are also several scenarios where things could break in favor of the Canucks. In this post, I will explore five best-case scenarios that could see Vancouver turn the corner and compete in a tough Western Conference.

Best-Case Scenario One: Quinn Hughes Leads by Example as Captain

With Quinn Hughes wearing the “C,” the best outcome is that he embraces the leadership role and elevates his game further. Hughes is already one of the NHL’s premier defensemen. He’s known for his elite puck-handling and playmaking abilities. In this season’s best-case scenario, Hughes improves his defensive play and sets a new career high in points, driving the team from the blue line and proving why he won the Norris Trophy. His leadership off the ice will inspire his teammates, creating a more cohesive, confident Canucks squad.

Best-Case Scenario Two: Elias Pettersson Hits Superstar Status

Elias Pettersson has shown flashes of brilliance. However, he will fully blossom into a bona fide superstar this season. His more skilled line partners help lift him into another echelon. In his best-case scenario, Pettersson dominates both ends of the ice, producing over 100 points and becoming a legitimate Hart Trophy candidate.

Pettersson’s playmaking and goal-scoring abilities drive the offense, and his solid two-way game will allow the Canucks to compete against the top centers in the league. Pettersson also helps lead Vancouver’s first power-play unit, making it one of the most dangerous in the NHL.

Best-Case Scenario Three: Thatcher Demko Plays Like a Vezina Contender

Goaltending will be a critical factor for the Canucks, and in the best-case scenario, Thatcher Demko comes back from his knee injury to prove once again that he can carry the load. After dealing with injuries in recent years, Demko returns to top form and provides stability in the crease. His consistent Vezina-caliber performances help the team steal games when they’re not firing on all cylinders. His goalie partner, Arturs Silovs, shows that the postseason was no fluke and that he’s the real deal.

Arturs Silovs, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

Both goalies keep the Canucks in games they have no business winning, bailing out defensive lapses, and making key saves at crucial moments. In this best-case scenario, Silovs holds the fort until a healthy, dominant Demko returns to help Vancouver stay in the playoff race. The Canucks’ goalies become the tipping point toward success.

Best-Case Scenario Four: J.T. Miller Thrives Under Rick Tocchet

J.T. Miller had a hugely successful 103-point 2023-24 season. Under head coach Rick Tocchet this season, he continues the form that has made him one of the team’s top scorers. His during-the-game, on-the-bench conversations with his head coach benefit his leadership and the team’s play. In this best-case scenario, Miller becomes more comfortable balancing his offensive responsibilities and his role as a veteran leader.

Miller continues to flourish in head coach Tocchet’s system, contributing to the power play and penalty kill while exceeding the point-per-game pace. This consistently improving version of Miller helps mentor younger players and drives secondary scoring, easing the burden on Pettersson and Hughes.

Best-Case Scenario Five: Defensive Depth Exceeds Expectations

One of the Canucks’ most significant weaknesses has been their defensive depth. However, this season’s best-case scenario sees their blue line exceed expectations. Carson Soucy and Filip Hronek settle into their key roles, while newcomer Vincent Desharnais adds physicality. Aging blue-liner Tyler Myers calmly provides solid, physical play that supports the team’s development.

In this scenario, the Canucks’ defense becomes more reliable, moving the puck efficiently and limiting scoring chances. A stable defense would ease the pressure on Demko and create more opportunities for the offense to transition quickly.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

If these best-case scenarios unfold, the Canucks become legitimate contenders in the Pacific Division. With Hughes leading the charge, Pettersson and Miller providing offensive firepower, Dakota Joshua and Conor Garland irritating opponents, and the goalies backstopping an improved defense, Vancouver has the potential to surprise teams in the Western Conference again. A successful 2024-25 season would also allow the Canucks’ younger core to gain invaluable playoff experience, laying the groundwork for sustained success.

While these scenarios represent the ideal outcome, the Canucks still face significant challenges. The depth of their roster will be tested, and avoiding or covering for injuries will be critical. However, if things go right, Canucks fans could once again witness the payoff of years of development and tough decisions. The upcoming season promises to be pivotal, and Vancouver’s faithful are ready to see their team take the next step.

The Pacific Division could be theirs to own.