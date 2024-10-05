NHL Rumors: Devils, Blue Jackets, Rangers, Red Wings, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Columbus Blue Jackets have signed Kevin Labanc to a one-year deal coming off a PTO with the New Jersey Devils. Why didn’t the Devils sign him? Meanwhile, are the New York Rangers close to a long-term extension with goaltender Igor Shesterkin? Are the Toronto Maple Leafs open to trading Timothy Liljegren? Finally, goaltender Jack Campbell has entered the NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program.

Labanc Signs 1-Year Deal with the Blue Jackets

Kevin Labanc has signed a one-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The forward signed a professional tryout with the New Jersey Devils, scored six goals in the preseason, and earned himself a contract. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff wrote on Saturday, “Not often you see a player on PTO have a great training camp and sign elsewhere before the season begins.”

He also wrote that the Devils offered Labanc the same one-year deal, but because he would have had to pass through waivers and join the AHL for a stint for cap reasons, he chose to sign with the Blue Jackets. In desperate need of scoring and to help get over the salary cap floor, Columbus saw an opportunity and jumped in.

Rangers Likely to Get Shesterkin Signed to a Long-Term Deal

While a guest on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio, when asked if he’s hearing any updates on the status of talks between the New York Rangers and goaltender Igor Shesterkin, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said that things are trending in the right direction.

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Elliotte Friedman: “I believe it’s going to work out. I think the Rangers have made the choice that they’re going to pay him and to me, it just comes down to what the numbers going to be. But until I’m told otherwise, Scotty, I expect them to work out. Work it out. I believe the Rangers have made their choice here.”

It’s not clear what the final number will be, but it’s going to be higher than $10.5 million per season.

Maple Leafs to Trade Timothy Liljegren?

According to Jonas Siegel of The Athletic, the Toronto Maple Leafs are open to moving Timothy Liljegren. He writes:

Here’s what we know: The Leafs were open to trading Timothy Liljegren in the summer as the threat of arbitration loomed. They eventually brought him back on a two-year deal. He has already fallen down the depth chart and maybe even out of the opening night lineup.

Siegel wonders if Liljegren’s $3 million cap hit (for this season and next) holds any trade value. With an aging blue line and injury concerns, would it be smart for the Leafs to move their youngest defenseman?

Jack Campbell Enters Players Assitance Program

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jack Campbell has entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and will be away from the team for an indefinite period. The NHL confirmed the news in a statement on Friday, which noted that Campbell will be receiving care through the joint initiative between the league and the NHL Players’ Association.

After a three-year run with the Edmonton Oilers, Campbell signed with Detroit in the hopes of re-establishing himself as an NHL goaltender. He was down the depth chart in the organization and likely destined to play most of his run with the team in the AHL, but the news comes as a shocker. Campbell is widely regarded as one of the league’s most respected and well-liked players. Known for his positivity and resilience, Campbell has received an outpouring of support from fans and fellow players, many sharing their well wishes on social media.