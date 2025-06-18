Inside the Devils’ Offseason Goaltending Predicament

After a season of stellar goaltending, the New Jersey Devils are entering a precarious situation during the offseason. Starting goaltender Jacob Markstrom is entering the final year of his contract, while backup Jake Allen will become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) on July 1.

Allen has already expressed his desire to remain in New Jersey, but it’s unclear whether he will return next season or test the market in free agency. General manager Tom Fitzgerald explained that there may not be enough cap space to negotiate a new contract for Allen, especially since their top priority is re-signing star defenseman Luke Hughes. As it stands, the Devils should push to extend Markstrom instead of Allen during the offseason.

Jacob Markstrom: Tried and True MVP

Markstrom has been nothing short of remarkable during his first season in New Jersey. He finished the regular season with a 26-16-6 record, including four shutout victories. What’s even more impressive is that he dealt with a mid-season MCL sprain, then came back stronger than ever. His performance gave the Devils the necessary confidence to clinch a postseason spot, where Markstrom once again delivered.

During the playoffs, he started in net for all five games in Round 1, recording a .900 save percentage (SV%) or above four times. He saved 6.1 goals above expected, with a 2.78 goals-against average (GAA). According to NHL Edge, he also ranked in the 99th percentile with a .911 high-danger SV%.

Even as the team struggled, Markstrom was great for morale, providing consistency while the Devils dealt with countless injuries. Once free agency begins, Markstrom will be eligible to sign a contract extension. During his exit interview, he already revealed that he’d be happy to remain with the Devils. Fitzgerald should jump at the chance to make it happen, since having Markstrom long-term would increase their chances of becoming serious Stanley Cup contenders.

Jake Allen: Consistent Backup

Allen’s 13-16-1 regular season record might not seem very noteworthy, but he was still a solid backup goaltender, earning four shutouts throughout the season. Following Markstrom’s injury in late January, he averaged a .923 SV%, which included two shutout victories. Despite going 4-5-0 within that stretch, Allen proved his worth by being consistent.

Likewise, Allen has noticeably improved since last season, when the Montreal Canadiens traded him for a conditional third-round draft pick. He only played 13 games with the Devils during the 2023-24 season, going 6-6-1 with a .900 SV%. Last season, he ranked below the 50th percentile in GAA and overall SV%, as compared to the 66th and 74th percentiles this season.

He finished the regular season with a 2.66 GAA, as compared to his 3.38 GAA in 2023-24. And according to MoneyPuck, he saved a total of 18.4 goals above expected, the ninth highest among all NHL goaltenders in the regular season. He also recorded a .938 mid-range SV%, as compared to the league’s .887 average.

Should the Devils Re-Sign Allen?

There are plenty of offseason priorities for the Devils to focus on, including Hughes’ contract and acquiring bottom-six goal scorers. The Devils could re-sign Allen, but the issue isn’t as pressing as extending Markstrom should be. After all, they could make Nico Daws their backup goaltender, and would be able to recall Isaac Poulter from the Utica Comets if any other difficulties arise.

With the free agency goalie market extremely limited, there is a chance that the Devils will not be able to afford Allen. He could find a team willing to negotiate a better deal, since plenty of organizations could benefit from signing a veteran goaltender with 12 seasons of experience.

At his end-of-season press conference, the Devils’ GM explained that he was impressed with Allen’s overall performance and that he would like to see the same goalie tandem return for the 2025-26 season. However, Allen is coming off a two-year, $7.7 million contract and will become a highly coveted UFA on July 1. With minimal cap space remaining, it’s high time that the Devils put their faith in Daws. They should focus on extending Markstrom and let Allen walk if the cost of re-signing him becomes too high.

The Future of Devils’ Goaltending

All in all, the Devils finally have a reliable starting goaltender in Markstrom, so their main priority should be locking him into a long-term contract. Allen was a strong backup when necessary, but his status as a UFA could make negotiations difficult. In the meantime, fans should take comfort in the fact that Daws may become the Devils’ backup goalie next season.