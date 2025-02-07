Insider Believes Maple Leafs Expressed Interest in Blues’ Brayden Schenn

According to TSN’s hockey insider Darren Dreger, he believes that the Toronto Maple Leafs have expressed interest St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn. Dreger talked about this on the latest episode of TSN’s Insider Trading, which sent shockwaves throughout Leafs Nation.

Dreger reports:

“Some believe that there is potential for Brayden Schenn to be traded by the St. Louis Blues. He is their captain, and he does have a full no-trade clause, so it is a complicated process.” “But we also know Doug Armstrong, the general manager, very well—how aggressive he can be. And the Blues are underachieving right now. So yes, the top contenders looking at the market for a center are interested, and that would include the Toronto Maple Leafs. The return would have to be mammoth.”

The real question is, could the Maple Leafs actually land Schenn even if the return would be mammoth? As much as 90% of Leafs Nation would love to add him, it may be too difficult to make work.

Could the Maple Leafs Land Schenn?

Schenn, 33, is in the fifth year of an eight-year, $52 million contract with an AAV of $6.5 million. He also has a no-trade clause, giving him full control over any move ahead of the March 7, Trade Deadline. Right away, that makes things a bit tough on the Maple Leafs. Firstly, he controls whether he wants to join Toronto. But more importantly, if he does want to join the organization, it gives the Blues more leverage to increase the asking price for his services.

Brayden Schenn, St. Louis Blues (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Dreger pointed out that the asking price would likely include a package of prospects and high draft picks. Obviously, the Maple Leafs aren’t willing to move Easton Cowan or Fraser Minten. The organization also lacks draft picks, which makes it difficult for them to make this work.

The Maple Leafs are without a first-round pick this year, but they do have one next season. They are also without their own second, third, and fourth-round picks. However, they do have a second (FLA) and a third (COL) that they could use. If Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving deems this the year to win the Stanley Cup, he may be willing to part with this season’s second-rounder and next season’s first.

In terms of prospects, a few names could catch the Blues’ attention. Defensemen Topi Niemelä and Roni Hirvonen, as well as older prospects like Alex Steeves and Jacob Quillan, could be part of the package. Unfortunately, none of these players are true needle-movers that would excite the Blues about the return. That’s what makes it so difficult for the Maple Leafs to acquire Schenn from St. Louis.

It’s important to remember that Treliving wants to acquire a center with term. He doesn’t want to bring in a rental if he can help it. Schenn would fit that mold, but the asking price may be too high for the Maple Leafs—meaning Toronto may need to pivot to other options on the open market.

The Maple Leafs have been linked to several centers who could fit into their lineup. Players like Scott Laughton, Trent Frederic, Jake Evans, Luke Kunin, Alex Kerfoot, and Yanni Gourde would be much more affordable and realistic options for Toronto to inquire about. Every Maple Leafs fan knows the organization is always linked to every big name that hits the trade market. They also know that Treliving loves to explore tons of options. However, sometimes certain players just aren’t the right fit, and the team needs to look elsewhere—which could be the case with Schenn this trade deadline.