Jets Set to Hit 4 Nations Face-Off Break on Hot Streak

The Winnipeg Jets entered January, a month that typically starts a stretch of disappointment and despair for the team, in first place in the NHL with 55 points through 39 games. Flash forward to the final day before their break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, they’re still sitting atop the standings, albeit tied with the Washington Capitals.

Now sitting with 79 points in 55 games, the Jets didn’t lose their stride at all. They went 9-3-2 in 14 games in January, good for the sixth most points over that span. What’s even more impressive, is that they seemed to improve as the month went on. They racked up six of their nine wins between Jan. 15 and Jan. 31, capping it all off with their 6-2 win against the Boston Bruins on Jan. 30.

Their successes have seemingly carried over into the early days of February as well, beating the Capitals on Feb. 1, and another difficult opponent in the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 4. That also marked their seventh straight win, which is the third time this season they’ve had seven or more consecutive wins.

Now, there still appears to be a hesitance for fans to assume they’ve finally changed their fortunes in the first few months of a new year, but all indications appear that this team could be a different story.

Jets’ Power Play Can Carry Them Through Any Struggles

Something that is glaringly obvious is how much better the Jets’ power play is compared to just one year ago. Part of what has doomed the Jets in years past is being unable to make up for offensive slumps with a good power play, but those teams didn’t have a power play that was this good.

Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele and Gabriel Vilardi of the Winnipeg Jets celebrate a goal (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

At 33.8%, that mark would rank as the best percentage of all time, edging out the Edmonton Oilers in 2022-23 who carried a 32.4%. Given the struggles down the stretch in 2023-24 for the Jets with the man advantage, this feels almost surreal but the work that Davis Payne has done after being brought in as an assistant coach is nothing short of spectacular.

What this does, in addition to being on the verge of NHL history, is give the Jets somewhat of a safety net if they ever fall into an offensive funk. It has given them life more than once this season, and it’s enough to push them to victories in games where they may be struggling at even strength. Even with fewer opportunities, they’re still taking advantage of it.

If the power play remains even remotely near that 30% mark, which it has all season, that will continue to be an incredible strength for them and should carry them through even the toughest days of winter. In years where their only game-stealer was Connor Hellebuyck, this is a refreshing change that gives the Jets the ability to give themselves the best chance at winning.

Long Break Ahead Allows for Injured Jets to Heal Up

The Jets have already had more injury trouble this season than they did in 2023-24, but they have managed well. That said, it wouldn’t hurt to get two lineup regulars back after the break. The Jets captain, Adam Lowry, and fellow forward Morgan Barron have both been on the shelf since late January, but could most certainly use this time to get closer to game action and return to the team shortly after the return to play on Feb. 22.

Related: Guide to the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Lowry has been especially valuable this season, as he hasn’t always been in the third-line role that most fans have come to expect him in. In one of the bigger surprises of the season, Lowry became the second-line center in the absence of Vladislav Namestnikov.

With those new-look lines, it was apparent that Lowry had a great connection with Nikolaj Ehlers on his wing. Now, he may not slide right back in there given the recent success that the second line has found, but it’s valuable for the Jets to have the option going forward if things need to be moved around.

Looking Ahead

Now, three Jets don’t get the same break as others, with Hellebuyck, Kyle Connor, and Josh Morrissey set to take part in the tournament for their respective countries, but the Jets don’t return to NHL action until Feb. 22. When they hit the ice again, it’s to play four games in six days against the St. Louis Blues, San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators, and Nashville Predators.