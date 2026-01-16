Insider Reports Rangers Made Solid Offer for Canucks’ Kiefer Sherwood

The New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks have both struggled this season. The Rangers are just two seasons out from winning the Presidents’ Trophy, and while they seemed to be poised to make a push for a championship, they haven’t found a way back to the playoffs since.

They entered the 2025-26 season with a new focus under a new head coach, and fans seemed excited about the potential of a return to the postseason. Unfortunately, they seem destined to miss the playoffs again, with the possibility of moving into a full-blown rebuild.

Earlier in the season, the Rangers did seem poised to make a playoff push, and with that in mind, it seems as though they were interested in Canucks’ forward Kiefer Sherwood. In a recent report from TSN’s Insider Trading, Chris Johnston indicated that the Rangers made a strong offer for Sherwood, which the Canucks rejected.

“What the Rangers put on the table, I’m told, for trying to get Sherwood out of Vancouver was a young player with pedigree and a second-round pick,” Johnston stated. He continued: “That wasn’t good enough to get it done recently. I think that tells us a lot about how Vancouver views the guy that it’s likely going to be having the easiest time to move.”

Sherwood, who is 30 years old, has scored 17 goals and added six assists for 23 points through 44 games this season. Throughout his career, he has scored 60 goals and added 61 assists for 121 points through 309 games, which comes out to a 0.39 points-per-game average.

While some fans have questioned whether his offensive production and wonder if he can keep up his scoring touch with another team, his physical presence and willingness to put his body on the line to help his team win makes him an attractive bottom-six forward for any contending team.

If the ask for Sherwood is more than a second-round pick and a young player with pedigree, some teams may not be willing to pay up for him. It sounds like the Canucks want at least a first-round pick in exchange for Sherwood, which would be risky, but someone will likely be willing to pay that price before the 2026 Trade Deadline.

Sherwood Sweepstakes Will Pick Up as Deadline Approaches

The Rangers may be forced to be sellers at the trade deadline, which likely means their offer to the Canucks is now off the table. Contending teams will be looking to add depth as the deadline approaches, and Sherwood will be near the top of the list of targets for several teams.

The Edmonton Oilers have been linked to several players and could be a team looking to add forward depth, as well as the Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, Washington Capitals, and Detroit Red Wings. All five of those teams have been brought up in terms of teams that may want to bolster their middle-six forward group, and there will be more that pop up as the season moves along.

At the end of the day, it would be safe to assume that the Rangers are no longer interested in Sherwood. As the 2026 Trade Deadline approaches, both the Canucks and Rangers seem poised to be sellers, and it seems unlikely a deal between the two will happen involving Sherwood.

