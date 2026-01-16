3 Prospects the Canadiens Should Target in the 2026 NHL Draft

The Montreal Canadiens’ rebuild has been built around patience, smart drafting, and identifying value where others might hesitate. This summer, the Habs could look to target prospects with strong upside, specific tools, and room to grow within their development system. Here are three prospects Montreal could realistically have on its radar.

J.P. Hulbert

J.P. Hurlbert is having a fantastic season with the Kamloops Blazers in the Western Hockey League, and his production speaks for itself. With 63 points in 40 games, Hurlbert sits second in league scoring, firmly establishing himself as one of the most dangerous offensive players in junior hockey this season.

Hurlbert’s offensive toolkit is impressive. He has excellent puck skills, sees the ice well, and can create offence both off the rush and in set situations. His hands allow him to beat defenders one-on-one, and he’s shown an ability to make plays under pressure. From a pure scoring perspective, he checks a lot of boxes.

However, Hurlbert remains an intriguing target because of his flaws. While the offensive upside is undeniable, his engagement away from the puck is inconsistent. His defensive play still needs refinement, and there are stretches where he can disappear when the puck isn’t on his stick. He also needs to show more physical commitment and compete level in all three zones.

That said, this is exactly the type of profile the Canadiens could target. Montreal has shown confidence in its ability to develop players and round out incomplete games. If Hurlbert can improve his two-way engagement, the offensive ceiling could make him a steal. In the right environment, with the right coaching, Hurlbert could evolve into a legitimate middle-six offensive weapon.

Oliver Suvanto

Oliver Suvanto offers a very different profile. The Finnish center is a big, responsible two-way forward currently playing in Liiga with Tappara. At just seven points in 30 games, the raw numbers won’t jump off the page, but context matters.

Suvanto plays a mature game for his age. He’s trusted defensively, takes important faceoffs, and understands positional play at a professional level. His time with Tappara has forced him to prioritize structure, discipline, and reliability over offensive freedom. That experience alone has value for an NHL organization.

He also represented Finland at the World Junior Championship. Suvanto’s size and strength make him difficult to play against, and he uses his frame effectively along the boards and in defensive situations.

For Montreal, Suvanto fits a clear organizational need. The Habs continue to value centres who can play responsibly, kill penalties, and match up against top lines. While his offensive upside may be limited, his floor is relatively high. With time, improved confidence, and a slightly more offensive role, Suvanto could develop into a reliable bottom-six NHL centre, the kind every playoff team needs.

Caleb Malhotra

Caleb Malhotra is having a solid season with the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League. In 39 games, he has 53 points, proving that his offensive game continues to grow year after year. As the son of former NHLer Manny Malhotra, his hockey IQ and approach to the game come as no surprise.

Caleb Malhotra, Brantford Bulldogs (Brandon Taylor/ OHL Images)

Like his father, Caleb is known for his work ethic, reliability, and two-way commitment. He plays in all situations, doesn’t cheat the game, and earns trust from his coaches. While his offensive numbers are strong this season, his value goes far beyond the scoresheet.

Malhotra is intelligent defensively, strong on faceoffs, and understands how to play within a system. He may not project as a top-line scorer, but his versatility makes him extremely valuable. He can slide up and down the lineup, support skilled players, and contribute in meaningful minutes.

For Montreal, Malhotra would fit perfectly within the organizational identity the team is building. He embodies competitiveness, detail-oriented hockey, and consistency, traits Martin St. Louis and Kent Hughes clearly value. Add in the emotional connection to the organization through his father, and it’s easy to see why he could be a strong target.

While none of these players are guaranteed stars, each brings something different to the table. Hurlbert offers high-end offensive upside, Suvanto provides size and defensive reliability down the middle, and Malhotra brings intelligence, effort, and adaptability. For a Canadiens team continuing to build toward sustainable contention, these are exactly the kinds of prospects worth targeting this summer.