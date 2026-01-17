Blackhawks Notebook: Catching Up on Youngsters Slaggert, Moore, Lardis, Crevier

The Chicago Blackhawks are currently on a two-game losing streak, but they’re also 5-3-0 so far in the month of January. Being such a young team, they certainly don’t lack for energy and positivity, as they approach every game and every practice trying hard to improve and grow.

Ahead of the Blackhawks’ matchup against the Boston Bruins (Jan. 17), and a big celebration of the “Banner Years” in this Centennial season, it’s easy to look back and lament the Blackhawks’ previous success in comparison to where they are now. This current team might have a long ways to go, but it’s an exciting time to watch the new generation of Blackhawks find their way. In that vein, let’s empty out the notebook and catch up with some of these young players that are making a difference.

Slaggert’s Adaptability

Landon Slaggert didn’t start out the 2025-26 season on the best foot. He missed most of training camp due to an injury, and therefore struggled to acclimate to a new coaching staff and new systems. He was sent down to the Rockford IceHogs on two different occasions, but has been back with the big club as of Dec. 27.

Since then, the 23-year-old has been tasked with being the plug-in guy, filling in on different lines a few times due to the extenuating circumstances of his teammates. While normally on the fourth line with Nick Foligno and Colton Dach, Slaggert has also played with Tyler Bertuzzi and Jason Dickinson. This was when Ilya Mikheyev was out due to the birth of his baby. Slaggert also played with Dickinson and Mikheyev when Connor Bedard was out with the flu (and Bertuzzi was correspondingly bumped up to the first line).

Landon Slaggert has recently become the “fill-in” guy for the Chicago Blackhawks, drawing in up and down the lineup as needed. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On these occasions, head coach Jeff Blashill touted Slaggert’s skating and tenacity as reasons for being moved up in the lineup. Against the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 12, he wanted to use Slaggert’s speed against the Connor McDavid line. “I moved Slaggs up there because the speed element. Thought that would give us a little bit more speed to go against McDavid’s speed. You have kind of Mickey and Slaggs on the wings that can really hunt and hound…”

For his part, Slaggert is proud of his ability to adapt to these different situations. I asked him to talk about his speed and tenacity and how they translated in his game.

I think my speed allows me to be tenacious on pucks, and then force some turnovers on the forecheck. That’s something that I take pride in. The puck is really valuable out there, and the more that we have it, the better chance we have to win the game. So the more that I can force some turnovers, get the puck for us, play some offense, the better.

It’s obviously a testament to Slaggert that he can be trusted by the coaches and utilized in different places throughout the lineup. He’s come a long way since his struggles at the start of the season. I asked him if there’s anything specific he’s focusing on right now.

There’s a lot of things always! But if I could narrow it down to one, I think just like poise with the puck. I think, some different situations where I get it, just taking an extra second to look and make a play. I think I’ve grown in that area a lot, continuing to do so. I’ve worked in a lot on my touch too, just the first touch. So just being able to make, some of those tough pucks that might be rolling or whatnot, getting those flat to able to make a play with it that much quicker.

Hopefully Slaggert can continue to make an impact as he uses his strengths to his advantage.

Moore & Lardis Acclimating Together

Oliver Moore and Nick Lardis are two young forwards that are pretty much coming up in the NHL together. They were both selected by the Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Moore in the first round (19th overall) and Lardis in the third round (67th overall). They’re both 20 years old, and started the 2025-26 season with the Rockford IceHogs, placed on the top line together and developing instant chemistry.

Oliver Moore is a promising young player in his rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Photo by Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images)

Moore was the first of the two to be called up to the Blackhawks on Nov. 3, corresponding with Dickinson being placed on injured reserve. But Lardis was less than a month behind him, getting the call on Dec. 13 after Bedard went out with a shoulder injury. With the exception of just two games, they’ve been deployed on the same line together with the Blackhawks, same as with the IceHogs. Their stalls are right next to each other in the locker room, and when you talk to one you likely end up talking to the other as well.

Moore was discussing how he’s so much more comfortable at center (where he’s recently been moved) than wing, since it’s been his natural position all his life. Lardis was listening intently right beside him, and Moore glanced over and finished off with, “Obviously, two linemates to make it easy, too.”

So I asked him, “Do you like playing with this guy?” From Moore’s response, there’s not doubt the two have a special relationship.

It’s hard, sometimes (smiles). No, but it’s a super, super awesome, super easy transition. Obviously, he’s a special player to play with, special guy to be around. So yeah, it’s been a lot of fun, and we got to continue to grow our individual games and together. I’m excited to see where we can take it.

They both agreed their chemistry was instant, with Moore adding, “I mean, it was right away. We kind of got instant chemistry, and I think we’ve built on it too. So it’s been good.”

Nick Lardis agrees with teammate Oliver Moore that they had instant chemistry on the ice. (Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports)

For Lardis’s part, he’s been working hard on his scoring prowess (71 goals in 65 games last season with the OHL Brantford Bulldogs). He discussed how he’s trying to translate that to the NHL level.

I think in practice, whether it’s before or during or after, we do some really good drills to kind of help that and just kind of get more consistent at it. But other than that, I mean, it’s pretty tough. I mean, the NHL schedule is nothing like anything else. I mean, you don’t really practice a whole lot of you’re playing games almost every other day, sometimes back-to-back. So I think an important part for me is something I really like to do is just watch a lot of video, and just watch where I can get open for chances and get pucks off quick. I think that really helps, just even my hockey sense on the ice. Being aware of situations and where I should be on the ice in the offensive zone to get into lanes for passing and scoring chances.

Lardis already boasts four goals in just 16 games played, as well as two shootout goals (one being the game-winner versus the Dallas Stars on Dec. 27). As for what else he’s working on,

For myself, a big thing is making sure I’m skating, being aggressive up the ice. When I get the puck, making sure I have a skate-first mentality almost, rather than looking to make a pass. I think it just kind of opens up more space to make creative plays, whether it’s a defensive zone, neutral zone, offensive zone, I think it just helps and generate a little more possession for my team.

Moore and Lardis are two very dynamic young hockey players, and it’s going to be fun to watch them continue to grow, both individually and together.

Crevier Hits 100 NHL Games

Last Thursday when the Blackhawks hosted the Calgary Flames, it was also defenseman Louis Crevier’s 100th NHL game. His name might not be as well-known as Moore or Lardis, or even Slaggert. After all, Crevier was drafted by the Blackhawks in the seventh round (188th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Defenseman Louis Crevier recently skated in his 100th NHL game. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

But the 20-year-old defenseman has really come into his own this season, currently playing on the top defensive pairing alongside Alex Vlasic. Besides his stalwart defensive contributions, he’s also found the offensive side of his game, mostly by ripping his infamous hard and fast shot from the blue line. Crevier has contributed four goals and 14 points so far this season, in 44 games played.

On his impact this to the team, Coach Blashill was extremely complimentary of the 6-foot-8 defenseman.

I think Louis’s really come a long way. I think he’s growing in his confidence. I think he’s learned to have that real belief in himself, how much he belongs here, how much he can be a good player in this league, the skill set that he has that can be successful. You’ve seen him be better and better with the puck, understanding that because he’s so big and strong and can skate, he can hold people off and take that extra second to make tape-to-tape passes and not panic with it. That was the number one sign for me, when I saw him start to do that after kind of chatting with him about it, that was when I was like, ‘All right, this guy’s gonna take a step’, and he has. Obviously his shot is a weapon; he’s created offense from that. He’s got really good feet, he’s really long, good defender. So he’s been a real important piece of our team this year. But I also think he’s a real important piece moving forward.

Many people (myself included) thought that Crevier would be the seventh defenseman this season, the player to sit out most games and just fill in for injuries. He’s far from that, and still getting stronger, as Blashill alluded to.

It’s fun to look back at the Blackhawks of the “Banner Years”, and the three Stanley Cups they brought to Chicago in 2010, 2013 and 2015. But it’s also a super exciting time to follow these current young Blackhawks, including the ones highlighted above, as they attempt to emulate their predecessors.