Devils Recall Forward Lenni Hameenaho From Utica

On Saturday, Jan. 17, the New Jersey Devils announced they have recalled forward Lenni Hameenaho from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate team, the Utica Comets.

Hameenaho has impressed with his performance in Utica so far this season, where he has recorded 21 points in 33 games. He currently leads the team in points, with Seamus Casey sitting just under him with 18 points in 27 games. This is Hameenaho’s first season in the AHL, and he is already having a strong showing.

The Devils just put Juho Lammikko and Colton White on waivers to send them down to Utica. Both cleared and were sent down to the AHL to play with the Comets. Lammikko played 22 games with the Devils and recorded two assists. White played in 23 games and recorded four assists. Both will get more ice time with Utica, especially Lammikko, since Hameenaho is now with New Jersey.

The Devils could be missing Ondrej Palat in today’s matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes. He is currently out with an illness. At this morning’s Devils practice, White played right wing on the fourth line to fill the slot. White was still up with the Devils since it takes 24 hours for the waivers to clear. There’s a chance they were just waiting for Hameenaho to get down to New Jersey.

Hameenaho has yet to play his first NHL game, and what better way to have his first than against a Devils rival? We’ll see how it all plays out, but it hasn’t been ruled out just yet.

The Devils will host the Hurricanes at Prudential Center later tonight at 7:00 PM ET. The last time they hosted the Hurricanes, things did not go in the Devils’ favor; let’s hope they turn things around tonight.