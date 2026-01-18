Kraken’s Frederick Gaudreau Records 100th NHL Assist

On Saturday, Jan. 17, the Seattle Kraken faced off against the Utah Mammoth. Although the result was not what the Kraken wanted, forward Frederick Gaudreau recorded a milestone with his 100th NHL assist.

Good day for Gaudreau!



Freddy Gaudreau added his 100th career @NHL assist on Chandler Stephenson’s game-tying goal in the second period tonight. pic.twitter.com/UPtNjkgr43 — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) January 17, 2026

With two minutes left in the game, the Mammoth took a shot, but Philipp Grubauer made the initial save. Eeli Tolvanen picked up the rebound and dished it to Gaudreau. He skated it through the neutral zone with Chandler Stephenson at his side. He passed it to Stephenson as he passed the blue line. He skated up to the net and sent it between Karel Vejmelka’s legs to tie the game.

Gaudreau earned his first assist in his third NHL game on Nov. 29, 2016, when he played with the Nashville Predators. He spent two more seasons with the Predators and recorded four more assists.

The Predators elected not to sign him after the 2018-19 season, and the Pittsburgh Penguins picked him up as a free agent. He tallied eight more assists in the black and gold. The Penguins also elected not to sign him after one season, but the Minnesota Wild signed him as a free agent ahead of the 2021-22 season.

In his first season with Minnesota, Gaudreau recorded his personal best season with 44 points via 14 goals and 19 assists. He spent three more seasons with the Wild and recorded 48 more assists.

After the 2024-25 season, the Wild traded him to the Kraken in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. So far with the Kraken, Gaudreau has nine assists to his name in 34 games. He has also scored four goals for a total of 13 points.

Gaudreau has been an exceptional veteran presence on the fourth line this season alongside Ryan Winterton and Tye Kartye. Due to injuries, Gaudreau has moved along the lines, but it is with the fourth line that he has been finding his stride.

Congratulations to Frederick Gaudreau on his 100th NHL assist!