Is the Maple Leafs’ Heavy Second Line Built for the Playoffs?

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ revamped second line—featuring John Tavares, Matthew Knies, and Max Pacioretty—has sparked debate among analysts about its sustainability, particularly as the playoffs approach. On Real Kyper and Bourne, Nick Kypreos, Justin Bourne, and Daniele Franceschi broke down the line’s performance, strengths, and potential challenges against top competition.

Here’s what they had to say about the heavy, grind-it-out trio and whether it can hold up when the stakes are highest.

The New Maple Leafs Second Line’s Identity: Heavy, Not Fast

Kypreos and Bourne agreed on the identity of the Tavares-Knies-Pacioretty line: it’s a “heavy” unit built for grinding in the dirty areas of the ice, not for blazing speed.

Strengths: The line thrives in front of the net and along the walls. Tavares, Knies, and Pacioretty are all players who can crash the crease, win puck battles, and wear down opponents with physical play. Bourne said, “If you can play in front of the net, crash, and work the walls, this line is in its wheelhouse.”

Weaknesses: The lack of speed becomes apparent when the play opens up, particularly in transition. Kypreos pointed to Buffalo’s third goal as an example of where the second line struggled: “They’ve got to skate a thousand miles in the neutral zone to catch someone, and that’s what you want to avoid with those guys.”

While this line might not excel in north-south, high-tempo games, its grinding style makes it a unique asset in the Maple Leafs’ lineup.

Will This Second Line Work Against Top Teams?

The analysts’ primary concern was whether the line’s style would hold up against elite opponents, especially in the playoffs.

This line could be highly effective against weaker or mid-tier teams. Kypreos noted, “Go find your Latvia,” referring to games where this trio could dominate by playing their heavy game and capitalizing on physical mismatches. It could be a different story against top teams like the New Jersey Devils. Bourne questioned its sustainability, suggesting that speedier, more skilled opponents might expose the line’s limitations.

Max Pacioretty, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs might have to experiment with matchups to determine when the Tavares-Knies-Pacioretty line can be a weapon and when adjustments are needed.

Tavares Thriving in Berube’s New System

One key takeaway from the discussion was Tavares’ seamless adaptation to Craig Berube’s system. While some may not have pegged him as the ideal forward for Berube’s gritty, detail-oriented style, Tavares has embraced the role perfectly.

Bourne praised Tavares’ work ethic and ability to dominate in the “dirty areas” of the ice: “All the work he does in front of the net, getting down low, playing behind the goal line—it’s unbelievable.” Franceschi agreed, emphasizing that Tavares’ willingness to grind and win battles makes him the perfect anchor for this line. Tavares’ success under Berube highlights his adaptability and leadership skills. He sets the tone for his linemates to follow suit.

Are the Players Redundant or a Handful?

Kypreos raised an interesting question: Are Tavares, Knies, and Pacioretty too similar in their styles, or does their shared approach make them a “handful” for opponents? On the one hand, having three players who excel at grinding and crashing the net could make the line predictable. On the other hand, their relentless work ethic and physical play could overwhelm certain opponents, especially in a tight-checking playoff series.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Finding the right balance and matchups will be key for Berube to maximize the line’s impact.

Is This a Second Line Built for the Playoffs?

The Maple Leafs’ new-look second line may not be flashy, but it has the potential to wear down opponents with its heavy, physical style. While its lack of speed could be a concern against elite teams, the Tavares, Knies, and Pacioretty trio brings a unique dynamic that could prove valuable in the playoffs.

As Kypreos and Bourne pointed out, this line works best when grinding down low and dominating the dirty areas. Suppose Tavares continues to thrive under Berube’s system. In that case, the Maple Leafs might have found a line that can deliver what they’ve lacked in past playoff runs: a relentless, physical presence capable of shifting momentum.

The question remains: Will this line hold up against the best of the NHL? Or will its limitations force the Maple Leafs to look for other solutions as the postseason comes?