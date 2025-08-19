Is the Red Wings’ Yzerplan Succeeding After 5 Years?

Patience isn’t easy in sports. In a league driven by instant gratification, where free agency splashes and blockbuster trades dominate headlines, rebuilding the right way can feel like watching paint dry. But for the Detroit Red Wings, patience hasn’t been a weakness; it’s been the blueprint.

Related: Red Wings’ Lucas Raymond Could Be the NHL’s Next Superstar

When Steve Yzerman returned to Detroit in 2019 as general manager, fans expected nothing less than a miracle. After all, this was the man who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a powerhouse. But even then, Yzerman warned: “It’s going to take time.”

He wasn’t lying.

Building Slowly, Building Right

Detroit’s rebuild has been a grind. No shortcuts, no chasing quick fixes. Instead, Yzerman focused on accumulating draft picks, developing prospects properly, and refusing to mortgage the future for a fleeting playoff push.

That patience is starting to bear fruit. Moritz Seider has emerged as the team’s cornerstone on defense. Lucas Raymond is blossoming into a star up front. Dylan Larkin, once a bridge between eras, now looks like the leader of a group ready to turn the page. The pipeline is strong, with names like Marco Kasper and Axel Sandin Pellikka, pushing closer.

But 2025-26 feels different. This isn’t just another year in the rebuild; it’s a pivot point.

The 2025 Offseason: A Statement of Intent

Yzerman’s patience was always going to be tested once Detroit reached the cusp of contention. This past offseason proved that the waiting game was worth it.

The Red Wings didn’t just sit on their hands. They targeted needs with precision. A veteran top-six forward, James van Riemsdyk,

was added to ease the scoring burden on Larkin and Raymond. Depth scoring was bolstered, ensuring Detroit wouldn’t rely on its stars alone to carry the load. On defense, reinforcements were brought in to complement Seider, giving the blue line more balance and stability.

Steve Yzerman, Detroit Red Wings General Manager (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

And then there’s the goaltending question. After years of patchwork solutions, Detroit doubled down on stability in net by adding John Gibson from the Anaheim Ducks as the starter, exploring a bigger swing, like bringing in a proven veteran. For the first time in years, it feels like the Red Wings enter a season without their crease being a glaring weakness.

Each move wasn’t flashy. None screamed “Stanley Cup favorite.” But that’s not the point. The 2025 offseason was about rounding out the roster, filling gaps, and giving Detroit the balance needed to take the next step.

Lessons From Tampa, Colorado, and St. Louis

Detroit’s methodical climb isn’t unique. Other franchises have shown that the slow build often beats the quick fix.

The Lightning spent years drafting, developing, and learning hard lessons before finally breaking through. The Colorado Avalanche endured painful seasons before their core of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Cale Makar grew into champions. The St. Louis Blues didn’t win their Cup until they built a team layered with depth, resilience, and the right coach at the right time.

Detroit’s rebuild looks more like those paths than the ones taken by teams who rushed the process and stalled out. The difference now is that the Red Wings appear ready to shift gears from patient builders to legitimate competitors.

Why the Timing Feels Right

The Atlantic Division is in flux. The Boston Bruins’ veteran core is aging. The Lightning are still very dangerous, but not invincible. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers remain strong, but both carry salary-cap questions that will test their depth moving forward.

Detroit, on the other hand, has its young core locked in and its prospect pool still producing. The moves made in the 2025 offseason didn’t just patch holes; they set up a roster with staying power. The window isn’t wide open yet, but it’s starting to crack.

For the first time in a decade, the Red Wings enter a season not just hoping for progress, but expecting results. A playoff berth isn’t a dream anymore; it’s the standard.

Grind to Glory

The grind of the last several years has been painful for fans. Seasons of losing, endless waiting, and watching other teams lift the Cup while Detroit sat at home. But the glory is getting closer.

Yzerman’s patience wasn’t just stubbornness; it was strategy. And now, after another deliberate and calculated offseason, the Red Wings are positioned to reap the rewards.

The grind was real. The waiting was long. But the glory? It may be arriving sooner than anyone thought.