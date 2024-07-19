Islanders’ Offseason Upgrades Didn’t Move the Needle

The New York Islanders all but put a bow on the offseason when they re-signed Simon Holmstrom. They still have to deal with Oliver Wahlstrom, who heads to arbitration but any big move at this point seems unlikely. A big trade or a late-summer signing looks like they are off the table and the Islanders’ roster looks just about set for the 2024-25 season.

Taking a step back, it’s hard to declare general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello a winner of the offseason. Sure, the Islanders are better now than they were when the season ended. However, none of the moves that were made changed where this team stands in the Eastern Conference.

Every move the Islanders made looked good on an individual level. They had needs and the signings addressed them. Then you look at the whole team and see how far they are to contend for the Stanley Cup.

Duclair Adds a Spark to Top-Six

The Anthony Duclair signing was a big move for the Islanders and immediately upgraded the offense. He provides the offense with both scoring and playmaking from the wing and it’s only a question of which top-six line he will play on. Ideally, he’s taking advantage of Mathew Barzal passes and creating scoring chances for Bo Horvat but there’s a possibility that he plays alongside Brock Nelson on the second line as well.

General manager Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders (Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images)

The thing with Duclair is that he has a low ceiling. He’s proven to be a reliable skater but he’s only recorded 50 points or more in a season once and it’s the same season he eclipsed the 30-goal mark for the only time in his career (the 2021-22 Florida Panthers were a different team offensively). Duclair is good but far from a star who can carry the Islanders in the playoffs, which is something this team needs and still lacks.

The past two seasons are a grim reminder that the Islanders lack the elite top-end talent to beat the best teams in the Eastern Conference. When they faced the Carolina Hurricanes in the playoffs, the gap was noticeable. Sebastian Aho is a superstar and the same can be said about Seth Jarvis. Barzal, Horvat, and Nelson are great players but can only do so much. Duclair, while improving the forward unit, doesn’t change those dynamics.

Holmstrom & Reilly Help With Depth

The Islanders first re-signed Mike Reilly to secure the third pair of their defense. Then they re-signed Holmstrom who burst onto the scene last season as a scorer and one of the team’s best penalty killers, scoring 15 goals, five of which came shorthanded. The problem is, he doesn’t do much else.

These two signings allow the Islanders to maintain depth, which was far from a strength last season. This was a team that was carried by the top six and the top two defensemen but then fell apart after that. Reilly was a pleasant surprise and Holmstrom has become a regular of the third line but they aren’t helping the Islanders strengthen their depth. They are keeping it as it was from last season and this team still needs reinforcements at both positions.

Where the Islanders Are Lacking

The Islanders are still missing a few pieces in their forward unit. They don’t have versatility in their top six and the depth scoring is non-existent. While the defense lacks a two-way defenseman outside of Dobson, the unit is set with Reilly and Scott Mayfield forming the third pairing while Alexander Romanov, Adam Pelech, and Ryan Pulock play the main roles. The forward unit meanwhile remains in question.

The catch is that the Islanders entered the offseason with little room to work with. They were pressed against the salary cap and Lamoriello couldn’t do much more than he did. Sure, the minimal cap space was his undoing with Mayfield’s contract and other long-term deals weighing the Islanders down but this offseason, he made the most of the situation he was in.

How the Islanders Can Still Upgrade the Roster

At first, the Islanders can see if any prospects join the NHL roster out of training camp. The farm system isn’t great but there are a handful of skaters who can make a difference and provide a youthful burst to an otherwise aging roster. The hope is that Matthew Maggio or William Dufour are ready to take that next step but there are a few defensemen as well who can particularly add a scoring presence.

Then there’s the possibility, albeit slight, of a trade during the season. Even with some extensions already handed out, the 2025 free agency class is shaping up to be a big one with Leon Draisaitl, Mikko Rantanen, and Mitch Marner all on track to hit the open market. Some of these star players could be available and Lamoriello could acquire one to set the team up for a deep playoff run.

The Islanders don’t have a lot of room to work with. However, if Lamoriello intends to win the Cup, he has to make the most of the little cap space he provided himself. So far, he’s upgraded the roster but the Islanders still need a big trade or a splash this season to change the outlook of the team.