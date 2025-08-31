Islanders Have 4 Duos That Will Make or Break 2025-26

The New York Islanders, for the first time in a while, have a roster that has plenty of new faces on it. With some veterans retiring, a few trades, and the free agency signings, the Islanders look like a different group and feel different with Mathieu Darche in his first season as the general manager (GM).

With the changes come new connections on the ice. The Islanders have a few line combinations, defense pairings, and other duos (or trios) that will define the 2025-26 season. So, let’s dive into a few of them, starting with the most important one.

Mathew Barzal & Bo Horvat

The Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat connection is the most important one for the Islanders and has been since the duo was formed in the middle of the 2022-23 season. The offense goes with them as Barzal is the playmaker and Horvat is the scorer.

Anders Lee, Bo Horvat, and Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Last season, this duo wasn’t potent, and it caused the offense to fall apart. Barzal was hurt, and it changed the complexion of the offense. The 2023-24 season, meanwhile, saw the Islanders make the playoffs thanks mostly to the connection they formed.

This season, the two are expected to split up, at least early on. Horvat will center one line, and Barzal will center another, giving the Islanders more depth. However, it’s more likely they’ll spend a lot of time together, especially on the power play, where Barzal will be the puck handler and look for Horvat in the slot. So, the two leading the offense together will be vital for the Islanders’ success.

Adam Pelech & Ryan Pulock

This defense pairing used to be a staple for the Islanders, their success, and specifically, their defensive unit. When the team made the deep playoff runs, they were the key defensemen, blanking opposing offenses. Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock have declined in recent years with age and injuries, however.

Pelech and Pulock must stay healthy and, more importantly, step up as a second pair. They won’t be the anchors of the unit, but they can step up on the second pair and keep the defense from falling apart. A strong season from the duo will go a long way.

Maxim Tsyplakov & Maxim Shabanov

This is a duo that is capable of taking the offense to the next level (or to the Max). Maxim Tsyplakov showed flashes last season as a middle-six winger, scoring 10 goals while adding 25 assists in 77 games. Maxim Shabanov is the highly touted winger coming over from the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), something Tsyplakov did a season ago.

There’s a good chance the two skaters are on the third line together for most of the season. They both skate well, with Shabanov coming over as a well-known burner who can gash opponents on the rush. So, if they work well together, it will give the Islanders some much-needed scoring depth.

Alexander Romanov & Matthew Schaefer

If Matthew Schaefer is ready, there’s a chance he’s on the same pair as Alexander Romanov. Since he’s young, even if he makes it to the NHL, it could be as a depth defenseman and not on the top pair. That said, he’s talented enough to play that role, and it makes sense for him to play alongside Romanov, the Islanders’ top stay-at-home defenseman.

This is the duo that can raise the ceiling for the Islanders. Romanov is the shutdown defenseman, while Schaefer, as the two-way player, can make the unit elite and notably allow the Islanders to have a scoring presence from the point. It’s a pairing that can one day transform the Islanders into one of the best teams in the league, especially if Schaefer kicks off the ground running from day one.

Other Combinations That Will Define Islanders’ Season

The goaltending, as expected, will be vital to the Islanders’ success. The recent seasons have proven that Ilya Sorokin is elite, but that he can’t do it all by himself. It’s why the Islanders need a reliable backup, and with Semyon Varlamov’s status up in the air, it means the newly signed David Rittich must step up and hold things down when called upon.

The subsequent question regarding the goaltending is how head coach Patrick Roy deploys Sorokin, Rittich, and a healthy Varlamov. Ideally, he leans on Sorokin, but the starter needs a night off every once in a while, and Roy can either rely on a trio or have Rittich or Varlamov as the backup while the other is sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL).

There’s also the question of which line Anthony Duclair is on and if he can add scoring to it after a forgettable first season with the Islanders. The same is true about Anders Lee, who will likely be on the top line and can turn it into a great season if he continues playing at a high level.

Which connections do you think will define the season for the Islanders? Let us know in the comments section below!