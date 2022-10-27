5 Takeaways From Islanders 3-0 Win Versus Rangers – 10/26/22

The New York Islanders were desperate to get back into the win column entering Wednesday night’s game. After three losses in a row where they were outscored 12-6, they stepped up against their New York rival. In the only matchup against the New York Rangers at USB Arena this season, the Islanders came away with a decisive 3-0 victory and moved to 3-4 on the season.

The Islanders put together a strong game across the board with all three lines stepping up and overwhelming the Rangers. However, the team was led by arguably their best player on the ice who put together one of the best performances of his career.

Sorokin’s Remarkable Night

Ilya Sorokin was the Islanders’ saving grace in this game, stopping 41 shots in the shutout victory. The performance proved that the Islanders have a young goaltender that can carry them to a victory when needed with Vezina Trophy-caliber games in the net.

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The first period particularly stood out as Sorokin kept a fast-paced game scoreless and prevented the Rangers from building momentum and an early lead. Using his flexibility and athleticism, he made multiple phenomenal saves, and even when the Islanders’ defense allowed a scoring opportunity, he stepped up and kept the puck out of the net. Through the first two periods of play, he had already saved 30 shots and when the Islanders scored their second goal, the game felt out of reach for the Rangers.

After allowing five goals in the loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, this was the ideal performance for Sorokin. He earned his first shutout of the season and with the game broadcasted on TNT, showed the national audience why he is an elite goaltender.

Palmieri Finding His Shots

Entering the game with only one assist on the season, Kyle Palmieri found the back of the net twice in a statement game for the veteran forward. Not only did he score twice in the three-goal win but the way he scored stood out, providing optimism for the Islanders’ offense moving forward.

In both situations, Palmieri picked up the puck in the offensive zone and fired a quick shot on the net, catching Rangers goaltender Jaroslav Halak by surprise. The first shot zipped past the goaltender’s glove while his second shot hit the crossbar and was only declared a good goal upon video review. Both goals by Palmieri displayed his shooting ability where he can accurately find the net and generate a fast enough shot that the goaltender can’t detect and make the save.

Kyle Palmieri, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Palmieri is starting to become a reliable sharpshooter for the Islanders in the offensive zone, something the team desperately needs. While he entered the game without a goal, if he continues to find open ice, he’ll add a spark to the offense and help fuel the goal-scoring.

Barzal’s Big Play

The dagger in the game was the Islanders’ second goal which gave them a commanding lead, especially considering how Sorokin was playing. Josh Bailey scored with a redirected puck but the goal was only possible because of Mathew Barzal’s centering pass. With the Islanders controlling the puck in the offensive zone, Barzal created a passing lane and quickly sent the puck to Bailey who was near the crease and in prime scoring position for the quick goal.

Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Barzal has yet to score a goal this season. However, through seven games, he has proven to be an integral part of the offense. He added his seventh assist in the recent game and once again against the Rangers was a constant scoring threat in the offensive zone. The Islanders gave him an eight-year deal this offseason, betting on his production this season and in future years. So far, the team is seeing the deal payoff as he continues to lead the top line and create scoring chances for the other skaters on the ice.

Islanders’ Defense Closes Out the Game

The Islanders allowed 41 shots on goal and were bailed out by incredible saves from Sorokin. However, as the game progressed, the defense improved as they slowed down the Rangers’ offense, limited open shots, and finished strong. The Rangers only managed 11 shots in the final period of regulation with only one shot in the final 10 minutes.

The defense improved as the game went on and by the final period, they eliminated a struggling Rangers offense. They not only limited scoring chances but also notably handled the puck with confidence. Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov constantly started up the offense with outlet passes or by skating with the puck out of the defensive zone, subsequently preventing the Rangers from creating scoring chances.

Islanders Take Advantage of a Tired Rangers Team

The Islanders will gladly take the win, one that snaps a losing streak and does so in dominant fashion. However, the victory must be taken in context especially considering the type of Rangers team they were playing against.

The Rangers were coming off a tough 2-1 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche, a game that drained them both mentally and physically. Moreover, with the team playing the second game of a back-to-back, they started Halak instead of reigning Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Igor Shesterkin. The Rangers have lost all three games that Halak has started this season and his struggles in the net can ultimately ruin a promising season for a team eyeing the Stanley Cup.

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Islanders needed to take advantage of a tired Rangers team and they did just that. While they failed to pull away with the victory until the third period, they settled down the fast pace that the Rangers skaters were playing with and slowly controlled the game. It was the perfect opportunity for the Islanders to get their season back on track and they stepped up to the occasion earning the 3-0 victory.

Other Takeaways from the Islanders’ Win

The Islanders killed off all three penalties they faced against the Rangers. They are now 25 for 25 on the season with the penalty kill which is incredible but not surprising considering the players they have on the ice in shorthanded situations.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau recorded two assists in the game, finding Palmieri for both of his goals. Pageau, along with the rest of the Islanders centers, has yet to score a goal on the season but through seven games, he has played a major role in the offense.

The power play failed to score a goal in their three chances. On the season, they have scored only three goals on the man advantage in 24 opportunities. In hopes of improving the power play, coach Lane Lambert moved Ryan Pulock to the point with the hopes that his slapshot would help them find the back of the net.

What’s Next for the Islanders

The Islanders will play arguably their toughest back-to-back of the season. On Friday night, they’ll face the Carolina Hurricanes on the road who boast a 4-1-1 record, and the following night, they host the reigning Stanley Cup Champions, the Colorado Avalanche. The Hurricanes and Avalanche are two of the best teams in the NHL and they will test the Islanders in all facets of the game.

The Islanders have stumbled out of the gate but after the recent win, they have a 3-4 record and leap out of last place in the Metropolitan Division. In the upcoming games, they have to continue to earn points to improve in the division and put together a strong start to the season.