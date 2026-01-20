Italy Announces 2026 Women’s Olympics Roster

The 2026 Winter Olympics will take place in Milan and Cortina, Italy, in two weeks. Today, the host country finally announced its women’s ice hockey roster, which is mostly comprised of European players, but a couple of women are playing in college in North America.

Italy’s roster is as follows:

Forwards

Greta Niccolai (Ambrì Piotta, SUI)

Marta Mazzocchi (ASD Aosta Gladiators, ITA)

Aurora Enrica Abatangelo (Davos, SUI)

Rebecca Roccella (Davos, SUI)

Eleonora Bonafini (EV Bozen 84 Eagles, ITA)

Kristin Della Rovere (EV Bozen 84 Eagles, ITA)

Sara Kaneppele (EV Bozen 84 Eagles, ITA)

Carola Saletta (Friborgo, SUI)

Anna Caumo (HC Pustertal Junior, ITA)

Manuela Heidenberger (HPK, FIN)

Justine Reyes (MoDo Hockey, SDHL)

Matilde Fantin (Penn State University, USA)

Kayla Tutino (Real Torino, ITA)

Defenders

Kristen Guerriero (EV Bozen 84 Eagles, ITA)

Jacqueline Pierri (EV Bozen 84 Eagles, ITA)

Nadia Mattivi (Luleå HF, SDHL)

Amie Fielding Varano (Malmo Redhawks, SDHL)

Laura Fortino (Real Torino, ITA)

Franziska Stocker (Sodertälje, SDHL)

Laura Lobis (SV Kaltern-HC Caldaro, ITA)

Goaltenders

Margherita Ostoni (Pinerolo Ghiaccio, ITA)

Gabriella Francesca Durante (Real Torino, ITA)

Martina Fedel (University of Guelph, CAN)

The bulk of the roster is made up of professionals playing all over Europe. However, two women, goaltender Martina Fedel (University of Guelph) and forward Matilde Fantin (Penn State), are currently playing in North America. These two young women will learn from professional talent as they represent their home country.

In the women’s hockey tournament, Italy is in Group B with France, Germany, Japan, and Sweden. They will play their first Olympic matchup against France on the opening day of the tournament on Feb. 5.