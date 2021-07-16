Jake Muzzin’s Surprisingly Offensive 2020-21 Season for the Maple Leafs

Morgan Rielly is commonly regarded as the Toronto Maple Leafs #1 offensive defenseman. He has been the team’s highest-scoring defenseman for the past six seasons, with the exception of last season when Tyson Barrie earned that spot. However, Maple Leafs’ fans will remember that Rielly either missed games because he was injured while he was playing.

In the end, although Barrie scored the most points, Rielly held a slight edge in points-per-game (0.57 points-per-game) compared to Barrie (0.56 points-per-game).

In this post, I’m once again collaborating with long-time Maple Leafs’ fan Stan Smith to ask the question “Who’s the Maple Leafs’ best offensive defenseman? Which defenseman generates the most offense? As you can tell from the title of this post, the answer is not Morgan Rielly. It is Jake Muzzin?

If you were surprised, we were, too.

This Season’s Scoring by Maple Leafs’ Defensemen

Comparing total scoring during the 2020-21 season, Rielly led the Maple Leafs’ defense this season with 35 points; Muzzin scored 27. However, if we track both players’ points 5-on-5, Rielly had 18 points in 1,050 minutes played, while Muzzin had 20 points in 940 minutes played. Doing the math, Muzzin’s production works out to 1.28 points per game, while Rielly’s works out to 1.03.

Toronto Maple Leafs Mitch Marner celebrates with teammate Morgan Rielly (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill)

Looking at the Numbers More Deeply

What if we look deeper into the numbers? Using the following advanced “On-Ice” offensive statistics from naturalstastrick.com (a) Corsi For (CF), (b) Shots For (SF), (c) Scoring Chances For (SCF), (d) High-Danger Scoring Chances For (HDCF), (e) Goals For (GF), and (f) Expected Goals For (xGF) and tracking these per 60 minutes for each Maple Leafs’ defenseman who played at least 100 minutes of 5-on-5 hockey, here’s how the defensemen ranked for each statistic.

How All Seven Maple Leafs’ Defensemen Ranked Per 60 on Offense

Offensive Comparison One: Corsi For

Rank Player CF Per-60 Minutes 1st Jake Muzzin 56.4 2nd Zach Bogosian 55.0 3rd Rasmus Sandin 53.0 4th Justin Holl 52.8 5th Morgan Rielly 52.6 6th T.J. Brodie 52.2 7th Travis Dermott 51.4

Offensive Comparison Two: Shots For

Rank Player SF Per-60 Minutes 1st Rasmus Sandin 32.2 2nd Jake Muzzin 31.5 3rd Zach Bogosian 31.1 4th Justin Holl 29.4 5th Travis Dermott 29.1 6th Morgan Rielly 28.7 6th T.J. Brodie 28.7

Offensive Comparison Three: Scoring Chances For

Rank Player SF Per-60 Minutes 1st Jake Muzzin 31.9 2nd Morgan Rielly 31.5 3rd T.J. Brodie 30.6 4th Zach Bogosian 29.7 5th Rasmus Sandin 29.2 6th Justin Holl 28.9 7th Travis Dermott 27.8

Offensive Comparison Four: High Danger Chances For

Rank Player HDCF Per-60 Minutes 1st Rasmus Sandin 13.0 2nd Zach Bogosian 12.8 3rd Morgan Rielly 12.5 4th T.J. Brodie 12.1 5th Jake Muzzin 11.8 6th Justin Holl 11.6 7th Travis Dermott 11.5

Offensive Comparison Five: Goals For

Rank Player GF Per-60 Minutes 1st Rasmus Sandin 4.3 2nd Jake Muzzin 3.3 3rd T.J. Brodie 3.2 4th Justin Holl 3.0 5th Morgan Rielly 2.9 6th Zach Bogosian 2.7 7th Travis Dermott 1.8

Nick Foligno, Morgan Rielly and Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

Offensive Comparison Six: Expected Goals For

Rank Player XGF Per-60 Minutes 1st Jake Muzzin 3.9 2nd T.J. Brodie 3.8 3rd Justin Holl 3.3 4th Morgan Rielly 2.6 5th Zach Bogosian 2.5 6th Rasmus Sandin 2.4 7th Travis Dermott 2.3

Overall rating for 5-on-5 Offensive Generation by Defensemen

Overall Rank for 5-on-5 Offense

Among Defensemen Player 1st Jake Muzzin 2nd Rasmus Sandin 3rd Zach Bogosian 4th T.J. Brodie 5th Morgan Rielly 6th Justin Holl 7th Travis Dermott

2020-21 Findings About the Maple Leafs’ Defensemen and Offense Generation

Using the advanced statistics above, by the numbers Muzzin was the Maple Leafs best offensive defensemen during the 2020-21 season. Surprisingly, Rielly wasn’t even second. He was fifth, behind Sandin, Bogosian, and Brodie.

Jake Muzzin, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Obviously, other circumstances must be considered for players like Sandin and Bogosian. Their minutes were on the third-pairing, playing with bottom-six players and against bottom-six players. Sandin only played 111 minutes, so it was a small sample size. Both Rielly and Brodie played a lot more minutes and a lot tougher minutes than either Bogosian or Sandin.

Interestingly to us, Brodie – a player who was supposedly brought in to handle the tough defensive duties and to allow Rielly to concentrate more on offense – actually finished ahead of Rielly in the offensive rankings.

2019-20 Findings About the Maple Leafs’ Defensemen and Offensive Generation

When we ran the same numbers, last season’s statistics are also surprising. The offensive rankings for the defensemen with at least 100 minutes played can be seen below.

2019-20 Ranking Player 1st (tied) Morgan Rielly 1st (tied) Jake Muzzin 3rd Tyson Barrie 4th Martin Marincin 5th Justin Holl 6th Rasmus Sandin 7th Travis Dermott 8th Cody Ceci 9th Timothy Liljigren

It’s also interesting that, for a good portion of last season, Rielly was either injured or, when he wasn’t on the injured list, he was playing injured. As a result, last season was regarded as a bad season for him. Still, he finished tied for first in offensive team statistics.

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

On the other hand, this season he was healthy for the full season; and, the season was considered to have been much better for him personally. However, his underlying numbers and his ranking among other Maple Leafs’ defensemen was not nearly as good.

Numbers Don’t Tell the Entire Story

Obviously, Maple Leafs’ fans know that individual numbers and advanced statistics don’t tell the whole story of how good a player is or that player’s value to the team. Hockey at the NHL level remains a team game, played by humans with different skills, talents, training, and personalities.

However, using advanced statistics offers fans a different window to see what’s happening on the ice. As such, it gives us food for thought.

And, here’s what we’re left to chew on by the numbers. Last season’s best Maple Leafs’ offensive defenseman was Jake Muzzin.