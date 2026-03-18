Jaxon Cover- 2026 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Jaxon Cover

2025-26 Team: London Knights (OHL)

Date of Birth: Feb. 13, 2008

Place of Birth: Aurora, Ontario, Canada

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 185 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Left Wing

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2026 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting (Mid-Term): 45th (among NA skaters)

Baracchini’s March Top 96 (THW): 33rd

Forbes’ Top 64 February Rankings (THW): 33rd

Orth’s Top 32 February Rankings (THW): 30th

Craig Button (TSN): 57th

Daily Faceoff: 45th

McKeen’s Hockey: 26th

SMAHT Scouting: 51st

The story and path that Jaxon Cover has taken to becoming a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft have caught the eye of many. He did not start playing ice hockey until the age of 13, playing inline before making the jump to the ice, but when you watch him on the ice, he looks like a lifelong ice hockey player. While being a raw talent (which works both in his favor and against him in the draft), Cover has already shown plenty of skills that an NHL organization will love.

Related: THW’s 2026 NHL Draft Guide

A few skills have translated very well from his time as an inline player to his role as a full-time OHLer, including his stickhandling and puck-handling. When given the time and space, Cover has the hands to make a defender look silly and can make shifty plays with the puck on his stick to move either down the ice or create even more space in the offensive zone. Another aspect of his game that has translated well has been his “natural” goal-scoring ability. He has the shot and accuracy to be a true threat with the puck on his stick from plenty of spots on the ice as a shooter. He plays the bumper spot on the power play for the London Knights and has shown the release and accuracy to be a strong power play player (five power-play goals).

Jaxon Cover, London Knights (Luke Durda/OHL Images)

Away from the puck, Cover has zero issue with going to the corners or the front of the net to make a play and battles really well. He sees the ice well and can position himself offensively to become an option. Defensively, he processes the play around him well and positions himself to be a responsible player in his own end. With a solid frame and the willingness to play physical, he has gotten better at realizing how to and when to use his physicality and will only get better as he continues to mature. He does not see a ton of ice time with the Knights, but when he is on the ice, he makes it count at both ends.

Overall, Cover’s upside is very high, and he has all the tools to become an impact player in the NHL at some point. The one area where he needs a bit of work is his decision-making, where he tends to force a play or fail to see another option. This is yet another area of his game that will continue to improve as he gets more ice time and matures his all-around game.

Jaxon Cover- NHL Draft Projection

Cover could end up being this year’s version of William Horcoff (Pittsburgh Penguins), with an organization taking him toward the back end of the first round due to his potential and upside. He should realistically hear his name called at the end of the first, if not in the early part of the second round.

Quotables

“When you watch me skate, I have a stride that almost looks like a roller hockey stride….The way I can handle things with my hands in small spaces is another area that has translated well for me from roller to ice. There’s a lot of small space to work in road hockey and I feel my hockey IQ is better as a result.”- Jaxon Cover on his playing style (Mike G. Morreale, NHL.com)

“He makes strong reads and has the ability to act as a connector in all three zones. He has the touch and precision of a quality passer, which shows on the power play where he can be effective in any spot and make sound decisions. His transition game will need to improve—he has some traits of a good puck carrier but isn’t relied upon as a consistent option. He has shown flashes of creating off the rush, however.”- Nathan Hutchinson (SMAHT Scouting)

Strengths

Raw talent; he has plenty of upside and moldability

Great goal-scoring touch

Strong battler

Responsible player at both ends of the ice

Plays with strong creativity

Good vision and processes the game well

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Being a raw talent can work against him; he still has plenty of room to grow and develop his overall game

Decision-making is questionable from time to time, and with more maturation, he will be able to see the game even better and improve in this area

While being a battler, he does need to utilize his frame more in the physicality department

NHL Potential

Playing for a junior organization like the London Knights, under head coach Dale Hunter, could end up working wonders for Cover. The Knights run their organization like an NHL one, and Hunter has been known to develop players at a high rate (Easton Cowan, Denver Barkey, and Sam Dickinson as of late). If Cover can continue to develop and build off his already impressive skillset, he could turn into a middle-six player who can play on the power play at the NHL level when it is all said and done.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk: 2/5 Reward: 5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 7/10 Defense: 7/10

Awards/Achievements

2025 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game

Jaxon Cover Stats

</ iframe> <h2 class="wp-block-heading" id="h-videos">Videos</h2> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The draft-eligible Knights are taking over ⚔️<br><br>Jaxon Cover doubles the <a href="https://twitter.com/LondonKnights?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LondonKnights</a> lead with an absolute snipe!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLDraft?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLDraft</a> <a href="https://t.co/tF04Zs1b5C">pic.twitter.com/tF04Zs1b5C</a></p>— Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) <a href="https://twitter.com/OHLHockey/status/2015506510625800296?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 25, 2026</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Jaxon Cover from the slot🤫<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLDraft?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLDraft</a> prospect nets his 15th goal of the year to give the <a href="https://twitter.com/LondonKnights?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LondonKnights</a> an early lead! <a href="https://t.co/T8KBB1eP7B">pic.twitter.com/T8KBB1eP7B</a></p>— Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) <a href="https://twitter.com/OHLHockey/status/2017756423287963813?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 1, 2026</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <div class="wp-block-image is-style-rounded"> <figure class="aligncenter size-large"><a href="https://thehockeywriters.substack.com/s/prospects-and-draft" target="_blank" rel=" noreferrer noopener"><img decoding="async" width="1200" height="122" src="https://thehockeywriters.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/Substack_Banner_2025_Draft-1-1200x122.jpg" alt="SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE TO OUR PROSPECT & DRAFT SUBSTACK NEWSLETTER" class="wp-image-1570323" srcset="https://thehockeywriters.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/Substack_Banner_2025_Draft-1-1200x122.jpg 1200w, 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