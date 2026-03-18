Sabres Defenseman Zach Metsa Deserves More Playing Time

The Buffalo Sabres may have made a move at this season’s trade deadline for a pair of large defenders in Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn, but they have had a steady and reliable option in their lineup for a while now. Since they lost Conor Timmins to a massive leg injury that has kept him out since Dec. 18, the Sabres have been able to use call-up defender Zach Metsa as a very reliable fill-in option.

While many reading this are likely unfamiliar with Metsa’s name, he has been a rising player in the Sabres’ development pool, and his hard work over the course of his career so far has led him to be one of the better third-pairing defenders the Sabres have at their disposal.

Where Did Metsa Come From?

The Sabres signed Metsa to a two-year, $775,000 average annual value (AAV) contract this past offseason after having him play a key role on their minor league Rochester Americans team for the previous two seasons. He was brought in to the organization as an undrafted free agent, and saw his first look at a Sabres prospects tournament where he dazzled with his standout play, and compete level. Since then, he has only continued to improve and grow as a player in the minor leagues, and at the ripe age of 27 years old, he is looking like an NHL-ready defender.

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Zach Metsa (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

He got his call-up to the Sabres this season and has essentially been with the big club full-time since the Timmins injury, proving time and time again that he is worthy of the spot. While his stature is unconventional for an NHL defenseman (standing at 5-foot-9, 181 pounds), he has not let that hinder him. He fights for pucks in corners, does not get bullied off plays easily, and maintains his composure at both ends of the ice. Not to mention, his hockey IQ is outstanding overall. Despite his long road to the NHL, he clearly has what it takes.

What Does Metsa Bring to the Table?

Metsa brings more to the table than meets the eye. Sure, it is easy to look at the simple stats of goals and assists, but his value lies in how efficient he is with the puck, his composure, and his leadership. During his time in Rochester, he amassed 16 goals and 85 points in 139 games (0.61 points per game) and was a collective plus-34 in that timeframe as well. In his short stint in the NHL, he has put up two goals and four points in 34 games while being a plus-16. That means, in the entirety of his professional hockey career, he has not finished a season in the negative.

Metsa was described as a “safety blanket” recently by goaltender Alex Lyon after their recent win against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and that says a lot coming from a goaltender who has been around the league for a while and played with some elite defensemen. On top of that, Metsa has the capacity to be a good voice and a leader if need be. He was named team captain of the Americans at the start of this season, and despite not being there for a majority of it, it shows what he meant to that team prior to his call-up, and what he would bring to the table.

Metsa Has Earned His Shot

Despite the Sabres making their recent trades, it is clear that Metsa deserves a regular spot in the lineup. With the top four being fairly set, the bottom pairing needs some stability. Whether head coach Lindy Ruff decides to pair Metsa with Stanley, Michael Kesselring, or Schenn is a complete toss-up at this point, but based on all of their average performances, he should be the one staple to that pairing while the others rotate.

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While things get closer and closer to the end of the season, and the playoff race draws to a close, the Sabres will need to decide how they want their team to look heading into the playoffs. Nothing is certain yet, but should they finally end their drought, having a defensive core that keeps pucks away from the net, while also being offensive threats, would be a lethal combination to bring to a postseason run. Metsa needs to be a part of that core group, and it is time that he stays in the lineup full-time.